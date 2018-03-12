Accountant Trainee (Pathways Recent Graduate)
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Eligibility for employment for the Pathways Recent Graduate Program requires, within the previous two years, (please see special consideration and exceptions to this requirement below), completion of a qualifying associates, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degree or certificate from a qualifying educational institution. Your post-secondary education or curricula must be accredited by an accrediting body recognized by the Secretary of the Department of Education to qualify.
Special Consideration for preference eligible veterans who were precluded from applying due to their military service obligation. You begin your 2-year eligibility period upon release or discharge from active duty. Eligibility period in this case cannot exceed six (6) years from the date on which you completed your education.
Basic Qualification Requirements:
To be eligible for this position the applicant must have either a Bachelor's degree in accounting or in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours in business law.
To qualify at grade 7, your education must be as stated above with superior academic achievement
OR
one year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-5 level in the Federal Service) which demonstrates: gathering data required for reporting purposes, prepares spreadsheets, memoranda, and reports; gather information, understanding automated financial systems concepts,performing subsidiary and general ledger account reconciliations, providing support for financial statement preparation
OR
one year of graduate education in the course work listed above.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through national service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
For proof of education, you are required to submit a copy of your transcript(s) or list of courses with credit hours, major(s), and grade-point average or class ranking. Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the education requirements, if it has been certified. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying. Click on the link for a list of accreditation organizations recognized as specializing in interpretation of foreign education credentials: http://www.naces.org/members.htm.
Note: Unofficial transcripts are accepted when applying to the position. Official transcripts will be required if you are selected. Education is also verified as part of the background investigation.
Selective Service: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you are registered with the Selective Service or are exempt under Selective Service regulations. For additional information concerning Selective Service requirements, please visit http://www.sss.gov/.
Foreign Education Credential Interpretation: http://www.naces.org/members.htm.
DD-214: http://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/
SF-15 (veterans claiming 10 point preference): http://www.opm.gov/Forms/pdf_fill/SF15.pdf
Special hiring authorities for veterans: http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav/index.aspx
Severely disabled persons program information: http://www.opm.gov/disability/People with disabilities.asp
Cover page to fax paper application - OPM Form 1203fx: http://www.opm.gov/forms/pdfimage/opm1203fx.pdf
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your application will be rated by our applications system using the Category Rating procedure. A quality review will then be conducted by the HR Office and/or Subject Matter Expert (SME). Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following area:
- Ability to Work in a Team Environment
- Experience in the use of Data Analysis skills
- Knowledge of Accounting skills
- Ability to Communicate Orally and in Writing
Based on the results of this evaluation, you will be placed in one of the following categories:
Best: placement in this category indicates you have the type and quality of experience and/or education that substantially exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position, including any selective placement factors and/or appropriate quality ranking factor(s).
Better: this category indicates you have the type and quality of experience and/or education that exceed the minimum qualifications of the position.
Good: if you are placed in this category, it indicates you meet the minimum qualifications and/or education of the position and are proficient in some, but not all, of the requirements of the position. You may require extensive training and/or orientation in order to satisfactorily perform the duties of the position.
Candidates in the Best category will be the first ones sent to the hiring manager for interview consideration. Within each category, those with veterans' preference eligibility will receive selection priority over non-veterans.
To preview the assessment questionnaire, click the following linhttps://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10158222 Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New