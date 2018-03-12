Not required

You must be a U.S. citizen or national

You must be able to pass a background investigation

You will be required to sign a Pathways Program Participate Agreement

Basic Qualification Requirements:

To qualify at grade 7

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoThis includes any general and specialized experience, education, and/or selective placement factors mentioned. These are used to determine if you possess the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities to successfully perform in this position.requires, within the previous two years, (please see special consideration and exceptions to this requirement below), completion of a qualifying associates, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degree or certificate from a qualifying educational institution. Your post-secondary education or curricula must be accredited by an accrediting body recognized by the Secretary of the Department of Education to qualify.You begin your 2-year eligibility period upon release or discharge from active duty. Eligibility period in this case cannot exceed six (6) years from the date on which you completed your education.To be eligible for this position the applicant must have either a Bachelor's degree in accounting or in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours in business law., your education must be as stated above with superior academic achievementone year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-5 level in the Federal Service) which demonstrates: gathering data required for reporting purposes, prepares spreadsheets, memoranda, and reports; gather information, understanding automated financial systems concepts,performing subsidiary and general ledger account reconciliations, providing support for financial statement preparationone year of graduate education in the course work listed above.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through national service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

For proof of education, you are required to submit a copy of your transcript(s) or list of courses with credit hours, major(s), and grade-point average or class ranking. Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the education requirements, if it has been certified. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying. Click on the link for a list of accreditation organizations recognized as specializing in interpretation of foreign education credentials: http://www.naces.org/members.htm.



Note: Unofficial transcripts are accepted when applying to the position. Official transcripts will be required if you are selected. Education is also verified as part of the background investigation.

Selective Service: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you are registered with the Selective Service or are exempt under Selective Service regulations. For additional information concerning Selective Service requirements, please visit http://www.sss.gov/.



Foreign Education Credential Interpretation: http://www.naces.org/members.htm.



DD-214: http://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/



SF-15 (veterans claiming 10 point preference): http://www.opm.gov/Forms/pdf_fill/SF15.pdf



Special hiring authorities for veterans: http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav/index.aspx



Severely disabled persons program information: http://www.opm.gov/disability/People with disabilities.asp



Cover page to fax paper application - OPM Form 1203fx: http://www.opm.gov/forms/pdfimage/opm1203fx.pdf





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be rated by our applications system using the Category Rating procedure. A quality review will then be conducted by the HR Office and/or Subject Matter Expert (SME). Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following area:

Ability to Work in a Team Environment

Experience in the use of Data Analysis skills

Knowledge of Accounting skills

Ability to Communicate Orally and in Writing