Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Work Schedule: Fulltime

Overtime: Occasionally

Tour of Duty: Flexible

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Financial Disclosure:Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

Selective Service Requirement: Please visit http://www.sss.gov for more information.



For more information, please visit General Application Information and Definitions



Other Notes:



CRITICAL ACQUISITION POSITION (CAP): This is an Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (AT&L) Workforce Critical Acquisition Position (CAP) in the Contracting career field. The incumbent is required to become certified, Level III in the applicable career field within 24 months, unless a Position Requirements waiver is approved to extend the 24 months. The incumbent must meet requirements for membership in the DoD Acquisition corps immediately upon assuming the position unless a position requirements waiver is approved. The incumbent is required to sign a written agreement to remain in this CAP for a minimum of 3 years. The incumbent must obtain a minimum of 80 continuous learning points (CLPs) for every 2 year CLP period, with a goal of at least 40 annually.



The employee must meet the qualification requirements for contracting positions under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) as implemented under DoD Instruction 5000.66, Operation of the Defense Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Workforce Education, Training, and Career Development Program.



Travel in the performance of temporary assignments may be required.



Overtime/compensatory time may be required to accommodate operational needs of the organization.



Must be a US citizen.



Work Schedule: Full-time



Occasional Travel



Male born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service.



Resume and supporting documents received by 11:59PM EST will be considered.



Suitable for Federal employment determined by background investigation.



May be required to successfully complete a probationary period



Must consent to pre-employment drug testing and be subject to periodic drug testing thereafter.



This position requires a Non-Critical Sensitive (Secret) clearance.



Status candidates must meet time-in-grade requirements (52 weeks at the next lower grade level).



All applicants must meet qualifications and eligibility criteria by the closing date of the announcement.



This announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.

You may qualify at the -14 if you fulfill the following qualifications:A. One year of specialized experience equivalent to the -GS-13 grade level in the Federal service:-Experience with contracts and contract policies and procedures.-Planning, developing, implementing and maintaining acquisition programs.-Conducting negotiations for the acquisition of systems and programs.-Directing and performing post award negotiations involving contract changes or modifications.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.In addition to meeting qualifications, your application package must reflect the applicable experience to meet the Individual Occupational Requirements for the series.DAWIA EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS, Public Law 106-398, Section 808: A.) A baccalaureate degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees AND B.) at least 24 semester hours (or equivalent) of study from an accredited institution of higher education in any of the following disciplines; accounting, business finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, and organization and management; OR C.) a civilian employee in DOD or member of the Armed Forces, who occupied a GS-1102 position or contracting officer position with authority to award or administer contracts above the simplified acquisition threshold on or before September 30th, 2000 is excluded from the requirements of A. AND B. above, but must meet the requirements identified in Public Law 101-510, section 1724: A OR B above, or 10 years of acquisition experience prior to October 1, 1991. TRANSCRIPTS MUST BE SUBMITTED TO VERIFY THE ABOVE EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS. And B. SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: In addition to meeting the DAWIA requirements above, applicants must demonstrate one year of specialized experience.WAIVER: Requirements of paragraphs A and B above may be waived if the agency's senior procurement executive certifies that the applicant possesses significant potential for advancement to levels of greater responsibility and authority, based on demonstrated analytical and decision making capabilities, job performance, and qualifying experience.

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.



ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) unofficial transcripts are acceptable at time of application, or (2) If you are serviced by the office filling this position and your transcripts are on file in your official personnel folder, you are not required to submit. However, it is your responsibility to ensure transcripts are on file.



All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours that your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by

a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: Foreign Education

Additional Information:

Employees Serviced by DLA: Civilian Federal employees who receive human resources servicing through the Defense Logistics Agency DO NOT need to submit supporting documentation if applying through merit promotion. Your record in Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF) will be used to verify your eligibility. It is your responsibility to ensure the required documents are in your eOPF for verification purposes. If your documents are not in eOPF, you must submit them to the announcement you are applying for at time of application. Failure to submit all of the documents on time will result in automatic disqualification.



All current and former Federal employees must submit a copy of your latest SF-50 showing your tenure, grade and step, and type of position occupied (i.e., Excepted or Competitive).



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service see: https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be evaluated.



The following competencies will be used to assess your qualifications:



Minimum Qualifications