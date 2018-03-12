Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship Required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov.

Must be able to obtain and maintain secret clearance

PCS expenses are not authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

The employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, which may include evenings, weekends, and/or holidays

Work may occasionally require travel away from the normal duty station. The employee may be required to travel on military and commercial aircraft

Recall to duty may be a requirement of this position. Overtime and/or emergency overtime may be required

Disclosure of Political Appointments

This position is designated as a key position IAW AFI 36-507. Incumbents of key positions must be removed from their military recall status if alternative for filling of the position during an emergency are not available

DNRP is not authorized

Knowledge of a wide range of IT principles, concepts, and methods. Knowledge of the organization's policy and planning formulation process along with its missions and objectives to prepare IT policies and plans. Knowledge of budgetary processes, cost-benefit analysis methods, and analysis of performance data to prepare persuasive budget recommendations in support of IT requirements. Knowledge of system architecture, integration techniques, and testing methods. Ability to analyze complexities of existing technology, review/revise/develop policy, initiate plans for enhancements, and provide management sufficient technical and cost analysis information, through written documentation and oral briefings, to render informed judgements. Ability to maintain an up-to-date awareness of technological advances and predict how management can meet future requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIndividuals must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below: Attention to Detail, Customer Service, Oral Communication, and Problem Solving AND one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 or above grade level which includes knowledge of a wide range of IT principles, concepts, methods, advancements, policies, design, development, testing and applications, both hardware and software sufficient to assess the organization's IT business requirements and convince management toward a specific course of action.This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the GS-11 grade/level or equivalent in the federal service.Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-11 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. TIG applies if you are in a current GS position or held a GS position within the previous 52 weeks.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

You MUST have one or more listed eligibilities (click "Learn more about this agency" button above) to be considered. Eligibility claims must be supported with required documentation submitted with each application package to be considered. "Transfer" and "Reinstatement" or equivalent eligibles must provide their most current SF-50 and the SF-50 reflecting the highest grade held if not reflected on most current/separation SF-50. *Air Force is not responsible for erroneous eligibilities you list or fail to list.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated well qualified or above for this position. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



90-Day Register: This announcement may result in a 90-day register that may be used to fill like vacancies for 90 days after the closing date. Applicants may be referred for consideration as vacancies occur.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



Incentives: Recruitment and/or retention incentives may or may not be used.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



The resume/documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who meet the requirements for and apply as a non-competitive eligible that meet minimal qualifications and other requirements of this position, will be given consideration as a non-competitive candidate and will be referred unless blocked by an individual with priority/preference.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:

1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

be considered for this vacancy. For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.