Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYour resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-13 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: Providing technical expertise and manage contractor and teams in Financial Management practices to include; analyze financial management processes and development improvements; execute federal budget and accounting principles applicable to agency (e.g. Department of Defense) policy; monitor financial management policies; and lead responses to internal and external financial data calls.Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-12 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: Provide technical expertise in Financial Management practices to include; analyze financial management processes and development improvements; execute federal budget and accounting principles applicable to agency (e.g. Department of Defense) policy; adhere to financial management policies; and assist in responses to internal and external financial data calls.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-admin.asp Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

This position has promotion potential to the GS-14 grade. If selected below the full performance level, incumbent may be noncompetitively promoted to the next higher grade level after meeting all regulatory requirements, and upon the recommendation of management. Promotion is neither implied nor guaranteed.



This is a Financial Management Level II certified position per the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2012, Section 1599d. This certification level must be achieved within prescribed timelines. Certification requirements are outlined in the DoD Instruction 1300.26 available at http://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodi/130026_dodi_2017.pdf



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final secret security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



ACCOUNTABILITY

FINANCIAL CONCEPTS POLICY AND PRINCIPLES

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS

FINANCIAL REPORTING

ORAL COMMUNICATION

You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.All eligibility, qualifications, and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement. Read more Security clearance Secret