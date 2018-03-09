Occasional travel - Occasional travel will be required.

U.S. Citizen.

Suitable for Federal Employment.

You must be registered with Selective Service, if applicable. (www.sss.gov)

A one year probationary period may be required.

You must be able to obtain a Secret security clearance.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet ALL application requirements, to include a complete online resume, by 11:59 p.m. EASTERN TIME ZONE (ETZ) on the closing date of this announcement. Applicants must meet all qualification and specialized experience requirements by the closing date of this announcement. Qualification requirements in the vacancy announcements are based on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualification Standards Handbook, which contains federal qualification standards. This handbook is available on the Office of Personnel Management's website located at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications.

Attention to Detail: Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.

Customer Service: Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services.

Oral Communication: Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts)to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.

Problem Solving: Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.

Applicants must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below:In addition, applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 or equivalent band in the Federal service. Specialized experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position.Specialized Experience is defined as experience1.Serving as a subject-matter expert on matters pertaining to computer, network and communications security, information, cyber security, general oversight, compliance and training in the IT security arena; 2. providing technical oversight, management, installation, configuration, maintenance, monitoring and administration for the following systems: routers, switches, firewalls, management systems, Riverbed, FireEye, Splunk, Cisco ISE, Prime Infrastructure, and Cisco VoIP; 3. providing system engineering and operations of systems performing Tier II and Tier III hardware and software support, network transport and network security systems; 4. experience handling both unclassified and classified information following industry best practices and in accordance with established regulations and policies; and 5. Experience assisting in the development, implementation, documentation and maintenance of the Information System Assessment and Accreditation process. Your resume must support the defined specialized experience to qualify for this position.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Substitution of education in lieu of specialized experience may not be used for this grade level.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications and specialized experience for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications and specialized experience stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/ No, Multiple Choice questions). Your resume must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. The best qualified candidates will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



Knowledge of IT INFOSEC policies, standards, and guidelines in order to serve as a lead on special assignments, projects, and related work activities involving information systems and network security.



Knowledge of and skill in providing system engineering and operations of systems performing Tier II and Tier III hardware and software support, network transport and network security systems.



Skill in providing technical oversight, management, installation, configuration, maintenance, monitoring and administration of systems.



Skill in handling both unclassified and classified information following industry best practices in accordance with established Federal regulations and policies.



Skill in assisting in the development, implementation and documentation and maintenance of the Information System Assessment and Accreditation process.



Skill in supporting the remediation of security and other vulnerabilities in accordance with the ITD Plan of Action and Milestones (POAM) process.









