Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a US Citizen.

You must successfully complete a background investigation.

You may be required to serve on a one-year probationary period.

You may be required to serve a one-year supervisory probationary period.

Veterans Preferance is applicable

Applicants must address all mandatory technical qualifications

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoAs a basic requirement, applicants must demonstrate progressively responsible leadership experience that is indicative of senior level managerial capability and directly related to the skills and abilities outlined under Mandatory Qualifications. Typically, experience of this nature will have been gained at or above the GS-14/15 grade level in the Federal service or its equivalent with state or local government, the private sector, or nongovernmental organizations. Failure to meet basic qualification requirements and all mandatory qualifications listed automatically disqualifies an applicant.Each applicant is required to submit a comprehensive narrative statement addressing each mandatory qualifications individually. The narrative must demonstrate the necessary level of skills, characteristics, qualities, specialized knowledge, and technical competence that would indicate successful performance in this Senior Level position. This evidence must include clear and concise examples that emphasize the applicant's level of responsibilities, scope, and complexity of assignments, program accomplishments, policy initiatives, and level of contacts. Applicants who fail to provide this narrative statement in the format requested will not be considered.1. Demonstrated ability to research, plan, direct, and evaluate governmental ethics programs at the expert advisory level.2. Demonstrated experience serving as a Designated Agency Ethics Official, Alternate Designated Ethics Official, or Deputy Ethics Official.3.Ability to influence, and experience with negotiating and communicating with, high-level officials such as those in the Federal government involving government ethics issues.4.Demonstrated experience in leading or supervising a team of ethics professionals with varying levels of expertise.

MANDATORY EDUCATION REQUIREMENT FOR ATTORNEYS:



Applicants must have a Law Degree (J.D. or equivalent) from an American Bar Association (ABA) accredited law school. Must be an active member in good standing of the bar of the highest court of any state, territory of the United States, District of Columbia, or Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.



APPLICANTS PLEASE NOTE: Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement.) Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Verify School accreditation. All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. *** If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education. *** For further information, click on: Foreign Education.

SUITABILITY, CLEARANCE & REQUIREMENTS: A background investigation may be required for all new hires. Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.



CTAP/ICTAP APPLICANTS: If you are applying for a special selection priority under SBA's Career Transition Assistance Plan (open to surplus SBA employees only) or the Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (open to surplus and displaced Federal employees), you must submit proof of eligibility. Information about CTAP and ICTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website at: CTAP/ICTAP.Those new to the federal government will typically be hired at the lowest rate of the salary range for the grade selected.



Selective Service: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. For additional information visit www.sss.gov.



Consistent with work requirements and current SBA Policy, and all applicable provisions of the collective bargaining agreement with AFGE the SBA offers employees opportunities to perform work at an alternative location (e.g. home).



Telework may be available. For information on Telework visit: http://www.telework.gov/



OTHER EVALUATIONS: The Small Business Administration is committed to building a high-performing, 21st century workforce that possesses the following core attributes: cultural astuteness, technological proficiency, articulate, strong writing capabilities, superior conflict resolution skills, and exceptional presentation skills. Candidates should be prepared as they may be further evaluated on these attributes throughout the application and selection process.



Effective January 1, 2010, OPM must authorize any employment offers we make to current or former (within the last 5 years) political Schedule A, Schedule C, or Non-career SES employees in the executive branch. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, or Non-career SES employee in the executive branch, you must disclose

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Each applicant is required to submit a comprehensive narrative statement addressing each mandatory technical qualification addressed individually. The narrative must demonstrate the necessary level of skills, characteristics, qualities, specialized knowledge, and technical competence that would indicate successful performance in this Senior Level position. This evidence must include clear and concise examples that emphasize the applicant's level of responsibilities, scope, and complexity of assignments, program accomplishments, policy initiatives, and level of contacts. Applicants who fail to provide this narrative statement in the format requested will not be considered. Mandatory Technical Qualifications must be addressed separately and cannot exceed two pages each. If you exceed the two page limit, your application will be disqualified for failing instructions.