You must meet specialized experience to qualify.

Submit application and resume online by 11:59 PM EST on the closing date

Provide all required documents by closing date

Announcement also advertised Merit Promotion: OST.P-2018-0003

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for the Selective Service.

DEU REQUIREMENTS: Applicants selected under delegated examining procedures may be required to successfully complete a one-year probationary period (unless already completed).

Experience applying mathematical models and statistical theories, techniques, and methods to analyze and simulate environmental data or problems using database software and Internet Applications tools.

Experience collecting and analyzing environmental data utilizing relational database management systems AND applying advanced statistical (e.g., “R” statistical packages, Statnet, SPSS, Statgraphics, etc.), mathematical, econometrics methods and techniques; AND making use of visualization data tools and techniques and/or GIS (Geographic Information Systems) spatial data analysis to present findings in graphs, maps, plots, charts, tables, etc., AND prepare written recommendations for use by decision makers and their staff as a regular and recurring part of your employment with minimal supervision.

To meet the minimum qualifications for this position, you must meet either the education or specialized experience., you must have:Master's or equivalent graduate degree 1 year equivalent to at least GS-9to qualify, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equal or equivalent to the GS-09, it must include:, you must have:Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree 1 year equivalent to at least GS-11, to qualify, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equal or equivalent to the GS-11, it must include:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

MANDATORY EDUCATION



Degree: behavioral or social science; or related disciplines appropriate to the position.



OR



Combination of education and experience that provided the applicant with knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciences equivalent to a major in the field.



OR



Four years of appropriate experience that demonstrated that the applicant has acquired knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciences equivalent to a major in the field.

Displaced employees may be eligible for ICTAP or CTAP priority consideration. For more information, please review the OPM Employee's Guide to Career Transition.



EEO STATEMENT:

The Department of Transportation (DOT) maintains a model federal work environment that is free of discrimination. DOT ensures equal employment opportunity for employees and applicants for employment, regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), genetic information, age, disability, sexual orientation, or protected activity.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

DESCRIBING YOUR EXPERIENCE: PLEASE BE CLEAR AND SPECIFIC. WE WILL NOT MAKE ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING YOUR EXPERIENCE. If your resume/ application does not support your questionnaire answers, we will not allow credit for your response(s). Your resume must contain sufficiently detailed information upon which to make a qualification determination. Please ensure that your resume contains specific information such as position titles, beginning and ending dates of employment for each position, average number of hours worked per week, and if the position is/was in the Federal government, you should provide the position series and grade level.



If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of four categories: Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze, which is based upon your responses to the vacancy questions. Within these categories, applicants eligible for veteran's preference that have provided supporting documents will receive selection priority over non-veterans. The top rated applications will be reviewed for the quality of your experience, education and training relevant to the position. If your resume does not support the specialized experience or if your application does not support your answers to the Vacancy Specific Questions, your final rating may be modified and/or you may be disqualified from consideration.



Your application will be rated on the extent and quality of your experience, education and training relevant to the position. The answers you select in the on-line process must be substantiated in your application package. If upon review, it is determined that your described work history, competencies, and/or supporting documents do not support your answer choices, your application may be updated or you may not be referred to the selecting official. Please ensure that your work history provides enough details to support your answers. The Automated Staffing Office is ultimately responsible for determining your final rating.

To preview questions please click here.