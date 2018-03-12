Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen or National

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoFor the GS 7: You must have at least one year of experience equivalent to the GS-5 level in the Federal government that includes analyzing and evaluating information; planning, organizing and coordinating work; and general business fiscal operations practices such as accounting, bookkeeping, finance, human resources, payroll, and/or employees benefits programs.A Bachelor's Degree that meets one of the requirements for Superior Academic Achievement ( S.A.A .) OR One full year of graduate level education in an accredited college or university. The education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work.A combination of education and experience as listed aboveYou must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

The full performance level of this position is GS-11.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional similar vacancies across OPM.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document that you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information



If you are a veteran and you are claiming 5-point veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility.

If you are a veteran and you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. For more information on veterans' preference (see https://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/vetpref/index.aspx).



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

For Category Rating: Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility. Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of the three quality categories: Qualified, Well Qualified, or Best Qualified. Qualified Category = Does not exceed the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement. Well Qualified Category = Meets the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement and demonstrates proficiency in the Critical Competencies defined below. (This category must be met to be considered under ICTAP procedures) Best Qualified Category = Meets the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement and excels in the Critical Competencies defined below. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Analytical Skill

Customer Service

Office Automation

Oral Communication

Time Management

Written Communication