Occasional travel - Work requires travel away from the duty station on field assignments. Travel involves transit via airplane and motor vehicle

US CITIZENSHIP REQUIRED

BACKGROUND SECURITY INVESTIGATION WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL NEW HIRES

APPOINTMENT MAY BE SUBJECT TO A 2 YR TRIAL OR 1 YR PROBATIONARY PERIOD

APPLICATIONS WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED ONLINE

VALID STATE-ISSUED DRIVERS LICENSE IS REQUIRED

TRAVEL AND RELOCATION EXPENSES WILL BE PAID

A RELOCATION BONUS IS AUTHORIZED

INCUMBENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO FILE AND OGE FORM 450

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Travel and relocation expenses will be authorized in accordance with the Federal Travel Regulations, with the exception of real estate expenses under the contractor-provided home sale contract.Applicants must meet the qualification requirements contained in the OPM Standards . For this position, they are listed below.Experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. To be creditable, specialized experience must have been equivalent to at least the next lower grade level in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization.one year of experience equivalent to the GS-14 in the federal service performing duties such as: measurement, management and improvement of Indian education performance based on metrics to achieve positive outcomes; ensuring Indian education mission and goals are achieved through strategic gathering and performance planning, measurement, analysis, regular assessment of progress and use of performance information to improve the results achieved; serving as an expert advisor to senior management on research strategies and the development and implementation of financial accountability and budget performance initiatives; performing duties to support budget, finance, grants, contracts and self-determination inherent functions; and negotiating with management and program official to accept and implement recommendations for improving performance.Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.Status candidates must meet time-in-grade requirements (52 weeks at the next lower grade level).

There is no substitution of education for experience at the grade level(s) of this announcement.

CTAP/ICTAP: Department of the Interior (DOI) Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) procedures apply in filling this vacancy. 5 CFR 330, Career Transition Assistance for Surplus and Displaced Federal Employees requires the following order of selection for this position:

a) At Bureau option, personnel actions listed in 5 CFR 330.606(b);

b) Any well-qualified SSP candidate who applies within the local commuting area (Surplus and displaced employees will be given equal consideration);

c) At Bureau option, personnel actions not subject to RPL;

d) Qualified RPL candidates in the local commuting area;

e) At Bureau discretion, any other former displaced well-qualified DOI employee, e.g. a well-qualified RPL candidate who applies from outside the local commuting area;

f) Well-qualified ICTAP applicants in the local commuting area;

g) Other outside applicants (other agencies, nonstatus, etc.);

h) To be considered well-qualified, a CTAP/ICTAP applicant must meet the basic qualification requirements with a minimum score of 85 on the Assessment Questionnaire.



If you are a veteran with preference eligibility and you are claiming 5-points veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 (Member Copy 4) or other proof of eligibility. If you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form.



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service.



The Bureau of Indian Education has determined that the duties of this position are suitable scheduled, situational and for emergency telework.



STATUS CANDIDATES: Consideration will be given to Non-Indian applicants (Status or Reinstatement eligibles) in the absence of a qualified Indian Preference eligible. Applicants not entitled to Indian or Veteran's Preference must be Federal civilian employees with competitive status or former Federal civilian employees with reinstatement eligibility and must submit latest Notification of Personnel Action, SF-50B, as proof.



VETERANS EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES ACT (VEOA): Preference eligibles may apply for permanent positions (career or career-conditional appointments) under merit promotion procedures for VEOA appointments; however, veteran's preference is not a factor in these appointments. To be eligible for a VEOA appointment, a veteran must be a preference eligible OR veteran separated after 3 or more years of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions. Applicants must submit a copy of their DD-214 (Member Copy 4) for verification of eligibility. For more information about this program and to determine whether you are eligible, click here.



FORMER FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Former Federal Employees are required to indicate whether they received a Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment (VSIP) buyout in their previous employment with the Federal government, and are required to submit a copy of the applicable Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) regarding the VSIP. The majority of individuals, who accept reemployment with the Federal government within 5 years of receiving the VSIP amount, must repay the gross amount of the separation pay prior to reemployment.



FINANCIAL STATEMENT REQUIREMENT: Incumbent will be required to file an OGE-450 Confidential Financial Disclosure Report Form in accordance with 5 CFR Part 2634, Subpart I.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine if you meet the qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application package, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this position. If you are found to be among the top qualified candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):

