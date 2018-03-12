Not required

Background investigation

Preview questions at bottom of Qualifications & Evaluations--see tab above

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

You will need to successfully complete a background security investigation before you can be appointed into this position.



Please preview "Evaluations" section and "Qualifications" for additional requirements and Quality Ranking Factors.

Applicants must have a Ph.D. in a Computer Sciences, Physical Sciences, Engineering Science or a related field plus after award of the Ph.D., two or more years of successful research, research administration, and/or managerial experience pertinent to the position.

If you do not have civil service status or reinstatement eligibility, you will not obtain civil service status if selected.



If you are currently in the competitive civil service, you will be required to waive competitive civil service rights if selected.



This Program Director position is in the bargaining unit.



For additional information on the NSF eRecruit system, please visit our NSF eRecruit Frequently Asked Questions.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.