Staff Associate (Interdisciplinary)

USAJobs
Alexandria, Virginia
Mar 12, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Administrative
Government and Public Services, Federal
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Not required


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
  • Background investigation
  • Preview questions at bottom of Qualifications & Evaluations--see tab above

    • You will need to successfully complete a background security investigation before you can be appointed into this position.

    Please preview "Evaluations" section and "Qualifications" for additional requirements and Quality Ranking Factors.

    Applicants must have a Ph.D. in a Computer Sciences, Physical Sciences, Engineering Science or a related field plus after award of the Ph.D., two or more years of successful research, research administration, and/or managerial experience pertinent to the position.

    If you do not have civil service status or reinstatement eligibility, you will not obtain civil service status if selected.

    If you are currently in the competitive civil service, you will be required to waive competitive civil service rights if selected.

    This Program Director position is in the bargaining unit.

    For additional information on the NSF eRecruit system, please visit our NSF eRecruit Frequently Asked Questions.

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    You will be evaluated on the extent and quality of your experience, expertise, education, and research activities relevant to the duties of the position.

    We strongly encourage you to specifically address the Quality Ranking Factors below. This will ensure that you receive full consideration in the evaluation process.

    Quality Ranking Factors


    To preview questions please click here.

    Read more Security clearance Q - Nonsensitive


