Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.

Requirements will vary based on the position for which you have been selected. Please contact your local Human Resources office regarding specific position requirements (e.g., security clearance, work schedule, travel, certifications, etc.)

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses (i.e. PCS) or relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations.To qualify for GS-05: Your resume must demonstrate that you have successfully completed a four year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree OR you have at least three years of general experience that includes one year of experience equivalent to the next lower grade level (GS-04) or pay band in the federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector performing clerical work for a human resources program and providing basic human resources information to personnel OR you have a combination of education and experience that equates to one year of experience.To qualify for GS-07: Your resume must demonstrate that you have successfully completed one full year of graduate level education OR you have have successfully completed a bachelor's degree with superior academic achievement OR you have at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-05 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector applying standardized analytical methods and techniques to coordinate and administer human resources programs and provide human resources information to managers and employees OR you have a combination of education and experience that equates to one year of experience.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site:?https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0200/human-resources-management-series-0201/To preview this questionnaire and determine if your experience matches the skills required for this position, click on the following link: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10158550

If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Applications will be accepted from students who expect to complete qualifying education within 9 months from the date of application. However, agencies are required to verify that the education has been completed successfully before any applicant can be appointed (report to work); therefore, your selection or start date may be impacted by proof and completion of all position requirements.

This position may be subject to the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



All qualifications and eligibility requirements must be met by the time your application is submitted and clearly documented in your resume.



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.



To be considered for this position, you must achieve a passing score on this assessment. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





ATTENTION TO DETAIL

INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

ORAL COMMUNICATION

SELF-MANAGEMENT

WRITTEN COMMUNICATION