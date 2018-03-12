Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

United States Citizenship Required; non-citizens may only be appointed when it is not possible to recruit qualified citizens in accordance with VA Policy

Designated and/or random drug testing required

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

You may be required to serve a probationary period

Subject to a background/security investigation

Must be proficient in written and spoken English

Selected applicants will be required to complete an online onboarding process

Financial Disclosure is required

Degree of doctor of medicine or an equivalent degree resulting from a course of education in medicine or osteopathic medicine. The degree must have been obtained from one of the schools approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the year in which the course of study was completed.

Current, full and unrestricted license to practice medicine or surgery in a State, Territory, or Commonwealth of the United States, or in the District of Columbia.

Completion of residency training, or its equivalent, approved by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs in an accredited core specialty training program leading to eligibility for board certification.

Proficiency in spoken and written English.

Physical requirements outlined below.

Expertise in organizational programs and requirements of health care delivery systems

Expertise in managing and directing a health care program at a national level.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.DEMONSTRATED LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCE:Applicants must possess extensive leadership experience in the health care arena sufficient to qualify for the equivalent of a senior executive equivalent position within the Federal service. In addition, the incumbent is broadly acquainted with clinical treatment modalities, administrative and clinical support systems and is knowledgeable about multifaceted health care delivery systems.In addition to basic requirements, the following technical and executive core qualifications are required for this position. Typically, these qualifications would be gained through education, experience and training which reflect progressive development and achievement in responsible management/executive level assignments in health care at a national or Network level, equivalent positions in a hospital/network/regional office or allied medical care facility, or executive positions in an academic institution. An individual's total experience and education must demonstrate the ability to perform the duties of the position. If you are currently a federal employee, this type of experience is typically found at positions at the GS-15 level and above.To meet the minimum qualifications, applicants must possess all of the necessary requirements for this position, you MUST SHOW in your RESUME that you possess the five Mandatory Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Technical Qualification(s) outlined below. Eligibility will be based on clear and concise accomplishments that emphasize your level of responsibilities, scope and complexity of programs managed, program accomplishments (with results), policy initiatives and level of contacts.Applicants can obtain a sample resume along with additional information regarding the Executive Core Qualifications on the Internet at http://www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/qualify.asp.A. EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS:ECQ 1. LEADING CHANGE: Ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.ECQ 2. LEADING PEOPLE: Ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.ECQ 3. RESULTS DRIVEN: Ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.ECQ 4. BUSINESS ACUMEN: Ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically. Applicants may focus on resource management, with particular emphasis on financial management (budget).ECQ 5. BUILDING COALITIONS: Ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals. Applicants may demonstrate that they have external contacts as well as internal interactions.B. TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS (TQ):REFERENCES: VA Regulations, specifically VA Handbook 5005, Part II, Appendix G-2 Physician Qualification Standard. This can be found in the local Human Resources Office.NONE

Note: Only education or degrees recognized by the U.S. Department of Education from accredited colleges, universities, schools, or institutions may be used to qualify for Federal employment. You can verify your education here: http://ope.ed.gov/accreditation/. If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Annual leave shall accrue for full-time physicians at the rate of 26 days per leave year (1 day per pay period).



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

NOTE: Applicant's education and length of practice (experience) will be considered by a Compensation Panel in determining the salary of the applicant selected. The recommended salary may be at any point in the range listed for this vacancy.



Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.