Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/12/2018.Time-In-Grade Requirement: Applicants who are current federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-9 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-7. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 that shows your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials.Provide a copy of your last or most recent SF-50, "Notification of Personnel Action" to indicate your current federal status. If you are applying using your status as a current federal employee or as a VEOA candidate (who is a current federal employee) you must submit an SF-50. To support your claim that you have the required time-in-grade, you must submit your most recent promotion, within-grade increase, or appointment SF-50. If you previously held a higher grade, you must also submit any SF-50 showing that grade.Time-In-Grade requirements also apply to former Federal employees applying for reinstatement as well as current employees applying for Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA) appointment.You may qualify based on your experience, as described below:Specialized Experience: You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade GS-(7) in the normal line of progression for the Human Resources Specialist (Performance Management), performing work in a human resources office providing a wide range of consultative Performance Management and Human Resources services; performing functions of management reviews; re-engineering and leading projects that include performing analysis of existing and new requirements that impact program areas and may include developing standardized performance plans for positions with standardized position description; providing advisory services essential to enable managers and supervisors to properly plan, develop, organize, manage, and evaluate the performance management program; adept in multiple other HR functional areas such as; recruitment and staffing, classification, and employee & labor relations).Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Note: A full year of work is considered to be 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited on the basis of time actually spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.For more information on these qualification standards, please visit OPM's web site at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/standards/indexes/alph-ndx.asp.-OR-GS-9: Must possess at least one (1) full year of (civilian Federal) specialized work experience that equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of this position that is equivalent to at least the GS-07 grade level in the Federal service OR possess at least 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education or masters or equivalent graduate degree (such as an LL.B. or J.D.). This education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of this position; OR possess an equivalent combination of specialized experience and successfully completed higher level graduate education as described above. Examples of specialized experience include: Experience with recruitment using an automated tool, provide managers and employees with conventional explanations of the organization's HR policies, procedures, and guidelines on topics such as salary surveys, recruitment/relocation/retention bonuses, moving expenses, travel and per diem, etc. Participate in special recruitment programs to attract well-qualified candidates for positions where applicants are in short supply, schedule actions to ensure smooth completion of the program or project.The work is primarily sedentary with some walking and standing in conjunction with travel to attend meetings and conferences away from the work site. A transcript must be submitted with your application if you are basing all or part of your qualifications on education.



PLEASE NOTE: Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement). Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html. All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education.

VA supports the use of telework as a way to help attract and retain talented individuals in public service, increase worker productivity, and better prepare the agency to operate during emergencies. This position may be authorized for telework. Telework eligibility will be discussed during the interview process. Telework is generally approved after a 30 day period. Flexibility may be negotiated.



Receiving Service Credit or Earning Annual (Vacation) Leave: Federal Employees earn annual leave at a rate (4, 6 or 8 hours per pay period) which is based on the number of years they have served as a Federal employee. VA may offer newly-appointed Federal employee's credit for their job-related non-federal experience or active duty uniformed military service. This credited service can be used in determining the rate at which they earn annual leave. Such credit must be requested and approved prior to the appointment date and is not guaranteed.



The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified you must submit appropriate documentation (a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location) and be found well-qualified (have a final rating of 85 or more) for this vacancy. Information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website at http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/.



Placement Policy: The posting of this announcement does not obligate management to fill a vacancy or vacancies by promotion. The position may be filled by reassignment, change to lower grade, transfer, appointment, or reinstatement. Management may use any one or any combination of these methods to fill the position.



It is the policy of the VA to not deny employment to those that have faced financial hardships or periods of unemployment.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.



Special Employment Consideration: VA encourages persons with disabilities to apply, including those eligible for hiring under 5 CFR 213.3102(u), Schedule A, Appointment of persons with disabilities [i.e., intellectual disabilities, severe physical disabilities, or psychiatric disabilities], and/or Disabled veterans with a compensable service-connected disability of 30% or more. Contact the Agency Contact for information on how to apply under this appointment authority via the Selective Placement Coordinator.



Veterans and Transitioning Service Members: Please visit the VA for Vets site for career-search tools for Veterans seeking employment at VA, career development services for our existing Veterans, and coaching and reintegration support for military service members.



For more information on the "Who may apply" eligibility requirements, please refer to the OHRM Status Candidates and Other Candidate Definitions document.



Communications

Performance Management

Personnel and Human Resources