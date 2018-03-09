Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. Citizen

This national security position, which may require access to classified information, requires a favorable suitability review and security clearance as a condition of employment. Failure to maintain security eligibility may result in termination.

Pre-Employment Drug Screen Required

OGE Form 450 Disclosure Statement required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoBasic Requirements:Qualification must be met within 30 days after the closing date of this announcement.Specialized Experience:For the GG-15, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to the GS or GG-14 grade level in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to if outside the Federal service.Specialized experience is defined as experience providing leadership, advice, direction, and guidance in the management and execution of the cyberspace activities necessary to execute the mission, goals, and objectives. Experience includes establishing policies and process frameworks.

There is no substitution of education for experience at this grade level.

If you are a current Federal Career/Career-Conditional employee, you will be placed on an Excepted appointment.

This appointment does not confer eligibility to be non-competitively converted to the competitive service.

A three year probationary period is required.

This position is subject to completion of 1 year probationary period for assignment to a supervisory position.

Individuals tentatively selected for drug testing designated positions at the Defense Information Systems Agency will be required to submit to urinalysis for illegal drugs prior to appointment or placement.

This position requires pre-employment and periodic counter-intelligence polygraph exams.

We may use this announcement to fill additional vacancies within 90 days of the closing date.

Moving cost will not be paid--however--moving costs must be paid if a DISA employee is selected for the position.

Recruitment, relocation, or retention incentives may be authorized.

This is a covered position and the person selected for this position must complete an OGE Form 450, Confidential Financial Disclosure Report within 30 days of appointment pursuant to 5 CFR 2634.903(b) (DoD 5500.7).

This position may be designated as Emergency Essential. Incumbent must sign a statement of understanding and an agreement to continue to perform the duties of this position in the event of a crisis until relieved by proper authority. Incumbent's dependents shall be evacuated from the crisis zone with the same priority as other DoD-sponsored evacuees. You may be required, as a condition of employment, to take the series of anthrax vaccine immunizations to include annual boosters. This may also include other immunizations that may in the future be required for this position, or for a position you may fill as an emergency-essential alternate. Failure to take the immunizations may lead to your removal from this position or separation from Federal Service.

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (to verify your registration status click here).

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 85 or above on the rating criteria for this position.

The Department of Defense (DoD) policy on employment of annuitants issued March 18, 2004 will be used in determining eligibility of annuitants. It is applicable to former Federal civilian employees receiving a retirement annuity from the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund that are hired within the DoD on or after November 24, 2003. The policy also applies to annuitants (appointed in DoD on/or after November 24, 2003) who move from one position to another within DoD through voluntary reassignment, promotion, change to lower grade or transfer between military departments. To view this policy, please copy and paste the following web address into your web browser: http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf.

This position is subject to the limitations imposed by the DOD Priority Placement Program.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies:



