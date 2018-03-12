Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must possess a J.D. or LL.B Degree

You must be an active member of the bar in good standing

This position is open to current SEC employees in the Division of Trading and Markets.

J.D. or LL.B. degree --AND--

Active membership of the bar in good standing in any state, territory of the United States, the District of Columbia, or the commonwealth of Puerto Rico. (Note: proof of bar membership will be required before entry on duty.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoQualifying experience may be obtained in the private or public sector. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Additional qualifications information can be found here . Qualifying education must have been obtained from an accredited college or university recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENT: In addition to meeting the basic requirement, applicants must also meet the minimum qualification requirement.

SK-17: Applicant must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS/SK-14 level. Specialized experience includes:interpreting, applying, and explaining the provisions of the laws, rules, and regulations that govern the securities industry, in particular, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; AND legal experience with either (a) clearing agencies and the applicable statutes and rules administered by the Commission; (b) Derivatives Clearing Organizations regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), including the statutes and rules administered by the CFTC, and CFTC policy and interpretations; or (c) other payment, clearing, and settlement systems; AND experience explaining the application of legal principles and precedents or developing and justifying recommendations or conclusions regarding such entities' operations

