1. Degree: accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law. (The term "accounting" means "accounting and/or auditing" in this standard. Similarly, "accountant" should be interpreted, generally, as "accountant and/or auditor.")



2. Combination of education and experience: at least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge. The applicant's background must also include oneof the following: 1. Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law; 2. A certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; or 3. Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24- semester-hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements.



FAILURE TO SUBMIT YOUR TRANSCRIPTS WILL MAKE YOU INELIGIBLE FOR THIS POSITION.

All qualifications requirements must be met on the closing date of this announcement.GS-11: Applicants must have at least one year of experience at (in the Federal sector) or equivalent to (in private sector) the GS-09 grade level applying laws and regulations affecting single employer pension plans covered under Title IV of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). Examples may include performing pension plan administration, interpreting and applying provisions of defined benefit plans, and computing plan benefitsGS-12: Applicants must have at least one year of experience at (Federal sector) or equivalent to (in private sector) the GS-11 grade level applying laws and regulations affecting single employer pension plans covered under Title IV of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). Examples may include performing audits of standard terminations, interpreting and applying provisions of defined benefit plans, and computing plan benefits.

To be considered under a special hiring authority such as the Schedule A appointing authority for persons with disabilities; the Veterans' Recruitment Appointment(VRA) authority; the direct-hire authority to appoint veterans with service-connected disabilities of 30 percent or more; Peace Corps or VISTA service; or another excepted service/special hire authority, you must submit documentation to support your claim for eligibility with your application package. For more details, visit Federal Hiring Flexibilities.



PBGC encourages qualified applicants with disabilities to apply. Applicants with disabilities who are interested in learning more about job opportunities under the Schedule A Hiring Authority and other available hiring flexibilities and authorities are encouraged to contact PBGC’s Selective Placement Program Coordinator, Donald Beasley, at (202) 326-4000 ext. 3637 or Beasley.donald@pbgc.gov. TTY/TDD users should call the federal relay service at (800) 877-8339 and ask to be connected to (202) 326-4000 ext 3637.



Category Rating is being used for this position. You will respond to a series of questions designed to assess your possession of the Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities (KSAs) below. Be sure that your resume contains accurate and sufficient information that clearly supports your responses to all of the questions. Your responses to the questions must be substantiated by your resume and/or supporting documentation. If you exaggerate or falsify your experience, education and/or your responses to questions, your ratings will be changed and you may be removed from employment consideration.



The KSAs for the position are:



knowledge of auditing concepts and investigative technique ability to communicate audit findings knowledge of actuarial science sufficient to calculate and value plan benefits