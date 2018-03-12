Occasional travel - - To facilities off Capitol Hill.

U.S. Citizenship

Qualifications

You must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance

Ability to use a computer to enter data, conduct research, and compose reports.

Knowledge of OSH principles, methods, and techniques.

Demonstrated experience in enforcing OSH standards, related codes, regulations, and consensus guidelines.

Demonstrated experience in conducting OSH investigations and inspections.

Skill in organizing and drafting reports of a technical and/or enforcement nature in the OSH area.

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Industrial Hygiene experience is desirable, particularly: planning and conducting evaluations of work operations in potentially hazardous environmental conditions; evaluating chemical, biological, and other health hazards; analyzing testing results and other findings; and proposing measures and controls to minimize risk.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

A security clearance is a requirement of this position. If you possess a security clearance, please indicate the level and termination date in your resume. You must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance and a criminal background check will be performed on the selected candidate.



The successful candidate may participate in the Federal Employees Health Benefits program, with costs shared with your employer. Life Insurance coverage is also provided. New federal government employees are automatically covered by the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS). If you are transferring from another agency and covered by CSRS, you may continue in this program. You will earn annual vacation leave and sick leave. You will be paid for federal holidays that fall within your regularly scheduled tour of duty. Tele-work/telecommuting and alternative work schedule options may be made available. If you use public transportation, part of your transportation cost may be subsidized. You can use Health Care Flexible Spending Accounts for expenses that are tax-deductible, but not reimbursed by any other source, including out-of-pocket expenses and non-covered benefits under their FEHB plans.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Upon review of the resumes, the Office will determine which candidates will be asked to interview. Candidates will be notified and scheduled for interviews, if selected.