Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

Selective Service registration required

Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements

You must be able to obtain and hold a Top Secret/SCI security clearance

New employees must serve a one year probationary period.

You must submit to a drug test and receive a negative test result prior to appointment to this position. After appointment, you may be subject to periodic random drug testing.

Overnight travel of 1 to 5 nights or more per month may be required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No- You must meet one of the following Basic Qualification Requirements for the COMPUTER ENGINEER, GS-0854 Series:A. Possess a bachelor's or higher degree in professional engineering. To be acceptable, the curriculum must: (1) Be in a school of engineering with at least one curriculum accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum; OR (2) Include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: statics, dynamics; strength of materials (stress-stain relationships); fluid mechanics, hydraulics; thermodynamics; electrical fields and circuits; nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.ORB. Do not meet the complete requirements of option A, but have a combination of qualifying education and experience consisting of successful completion of college level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering.a) Professional Registration -Current registration as a professional engineer by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico.b) Written Test - Evidence of having successfully passed the Engineering-in-Training (EIT) examination, or the written test required for professional registration, which is administered by the Boards of Engineering Examiners in the various States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Applicants who have passed the EIT examination and have completed all the requirements for either (a) a bachelor's degree in engineering technology (BET) from an accredited college or university that included 60 semester hours or 90 quarter hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences, or (b) a BET from a program accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) will also be acceptable.c) Specified Academic Courses - Successful completion of at least 60 semester hours or 90-quarter hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences and in engineering that included courses specified in the basic requirements. The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of a professional engineering curriculum as described in paragraph A above.d) Related Curriculum - Successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in engineering technology or in an appropriate professional field, e.g., physics, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of a degree in engineering, provided the applicant has had at least one year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance.ALL SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION DEMONSTRATING POSSESSION OF ABOVE BASIC QUALIFICATION IS REQUIRED (i.e. transcripts, certificates or you may be found ineligible).Have at least one full year of specialized experience comparable in scope and responsibility to the GS-13 level in the Federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors). This experience must include ALL of the following activities: (1) Planning and executing obsolescence mitigation, system upgrades and modification, technology insertion, modernization, sustainability reliability/maintainability improvements; (2) Creating and reviewing system designs and plan; (3) Identifying and assessing programmatic risks associated with IT systems to support an organization's acquisition programs; (4) Analyzing and evaluating systems engineering plans and designs involving projects such as systems upgrades, modifications, configuration management, modernization, sustainability, etc., across multi-year development, procurement and sustainment lifecycles; and (5) Analyzing and assessing the performance and trends of a systems engineering processes or system development programs (including hardware and software programs).Your resume must support your claim of specialized experience, i.e. where, when and how you performed the work to meet the qualification requirement, for the GS-14 grade level or you may be found ineligible.National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can providevaluable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Current or Former Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.The qualification requirements listed above must be met by the closing date of this announcement.Current federal employees must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade level or equivalent grade band in the federal service. The time-in-grade requirement must be met by closing date of this announcement.Submit a copy of your most recent Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) that demonstrates your eligibility for consideration, e.g., length of time you have been in your current/highest grade (examples of appropriate SF-50s include promotions, with-in grade/range increases); your current promotion potential; proof of permanent appointment if applying based on an interchange agreement; etc.This position may be designated as essential personnel. Essential personnel must be able to serve during continuity of operation events without regard to declarations of liberal leave or government closures due to weather, protests, and acts of terrorism or lack of funding. Failure to report for or remain in this position may result in disciplinary or adverse action in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations, (5 U.S.C. § 7501-7533 and 5 CFR Part 752, as applicable).This position requires a pre-employment drug test and you must have a negative drug test result prior to appointment into the position.The incumbent of this position is subject to random drug testing.

Basic Qualifications (Education): Submit a copy of your college transcript (unofficial is acceptable) or a list of coursework with hours completed. Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet Federal qualification requirements if you can show that your foreign education is comparable to education received in accredited educational institutions in the United States. For example, specific courses accepted for college-level credit by an accredited U.S. college or university, or foreign education evaluated by an organization recognized for accreditation by the Department of Education as education equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. college or university. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence with your application. See Recognition of Foreign Qualifications for more information.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be evaluated on their resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an Assessment Questionnaire that is based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform this job:

Technical Competence

Systems Testing and Evaluation

Systems Integration

Technology Awareness

Oral Communication

Best-Qualified: Applicants possessing experience that substantially exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position and demonstrate high proficiency in all of the critical competencies, including all Selective Placement Factors (SPF) and appropriate Quality Ranking Factors (QRF) as determined by the job analysis. Well-Qualified: Applicants possessing experience that exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position and demonstrates acceptable proficiency in all of the critical competencies, including all SPFs and appropriate QRFs as determined by the job analysis. Qualified: Applicants possessing experience that meets the minimum qualifications of the position and demonstrate basic proficiency in most of the critical competencies, including all SPFs and appropriate QRFs as determined by the job analysis.