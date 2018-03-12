Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Time-in-Grade requirement must be met by announcement close to be considered eligible.

Certification of Accuracy: All information concerning qualification for employment is subject to investigation and verification. False representation may be grounds for non-consideration, non-selection or appropriate disciplinary action.

You must meet ALL requirements by the closing date of this announcement to be considered. Only education, experience, and time-in-grade qualifications attained by this date will be considered.

One year supervisory probationary period may be required.

Only experience gained by closing date of announcement will be considered.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoGS -Applicants must demonstrate specialized experience directly related to the position to be filled which has equipped them with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the position being filled. Applicants must demonstrate as at least one year of specialized experience, equivalent to at least the GS-13 grade level in the Federal service evaluating claims and requests for testimony and/or information and developing recommendations or necessary action to respond to the requests, conducting/directing in-depth studies to analyze and resolve critical problems, performing extensive research of the review of legal demands, subpoenas and court orders for the purpose of evaluating merit.Applicants must have 52 weeks at the GS-13 level or higher.The applicant chosen for this position must serve a one-year supervisory probationary period if s/he has not previously been a supervisor.In accordance with Office of Personnel Management policy, federal employees are assumed to have gained experience by performing duties and responsibilities appropriate for their official series and grade level as described in their position description. Experience that would not normally be part of the employee's position is creditable, however, when documented by satisfactory evidence, such as a signed memorandum from the employee's supervisor or an SF-50 or SF-52 documenting an official detail or other official assignment. The documentation must indicate whether the duties were performed full time or, if part time, the percentage of times the other duties were performed. It is expected that this documentation is included in the employee's official personnel record. In order to receive credit for experience in your resume that is not within the official series and grade level of your official position, you must provide a copy of the appropriate documentation of such experience as indicated above.Candidates must meet time-after-competitive appointment, time-in-grade (if applicable), qualification requirements, licensure requirements, performance requirements, citizenship and suitability requirements, and any other eligibility requirements by the closing date of the announcement.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Pre-employment physical required: No

No Drug testing required: No

No License required: No

No Mobility agreement required: No

No Immunization required: No

No Bargaining Unit Position: No

No Supervisory position: Yes

Yes Incentives may be authorized: No

No If you are serving, or have served in the last 5 years (from 03/21/2018) as an Executive Branch political, Schedule C, or Non-career SES appointee, HHS/FDA may be required to obtain approval by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) prior to beginning employment. You can find out if you have held one of these appointment types by looking at your Standard Form 50s in your Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF), in Section 5 where the legal authorities are listed. If you have served or are currently serving, you must provide a copy of your SF-50, Notification of Personnel Action, documenting this appointment. In addition, you will be required to respond to the question in the assessment and certify your responses to the questionnaire. Political Appointees FAQ - OPM

You can find out if you have held one of these appointment types by looking at your Standard Form 50s in your Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF), in Section 5 where the legal authorities are listed. If you have served or are currently serving, you must provide a copy of your SF-50, Notification of Personnel Action, documenting this appointment. In addition, you will be required to respond to the question in the assessment and certify your responses to the questionnaire. Political Appointees FAQ - OPM Financial disclosure statement, OGE-450, required: This position will be subject to FDA's prohibited financial interest regulation. If you are hired, you may be required to divest of certain financial interests. You are advised to seek additional information on this requirement from the hiring official before accepting any job offers.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the job opportunity announcement closes (at 11:59 pm ET on 03/21/2018), a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be conducted, the information will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your eligibility for this internal position. Eligible internal candidates will be referred to the hiring official for consideration.



Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



Basis of Rating: Merit Promotion Procedures for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be used to rate and rank candidates. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Qualified candidates will be ranked into one of two categories: Best Qualified or Qualified.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics). You do not have to respond to the KSA's separately, but your resume should contain sufficient information to demonstrate possession of the Competencies/KSA's.