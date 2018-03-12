Not required

You must be a current Career or Career Conditional GPO employee to apply.

Selectees must pass a physical examination prior to appointment.

Strength test may be required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No: Applicants must have experience and/or training of sufficient scope and quality to independently perform the duties typically required of a PPW (Clamp Truck Operator). These duties require skill in a production/warehouse environment operating materials handling equipment to load/unload, stack, and remove boxes, crates, and packages, verifying and reporting improper warehousing, and performing driver's maintenance., Element #1 to be considered for this position. Your qualifications will first be evaluated against the prescribed screen out element, which usually appears as question 1 in the online questionnaire. If your knowledge and ability in thebelow is not sufficient, you will receive no further consideration. The screen-out element for this position is:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement (03/23/2018 )will be considered.



Physical - Effort: Performs warehousing work and operates material handling equipment on hard surfaces and in work areas that require the incumbent to stand, stoop, bend, and work in tiring and uncomfortable positions. Physical effort is used in reaching, bending, turning, or moving hands, arms, feet, and legs while steering and operating hand and foot controls on the materials handling equipment. Vibrations from truck operations require physical endurance to withstand the strain. Incumbent will be required to lift moderately heavy items.



Working Conditions: The work is performed in a warehouse environment indoors usually on concrete floors, in areas that are adequately heated, lighted and ventilated. Incumbent may be subject to variances in weather conditions when working from commercial railroad cars or freight trucks at the Warehouse loading docks, including other storage areas exposed to elements.



Supplementary vacancies may be filled in addition to the number stated in this announcement.



Work Life Balance:

The GPO offers Transit subsidy for commuters using public transportation (Metro Bus/Rail, MARC, VRE, etc.).



Background Investigation:

To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the GPO requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully completed a background investigation for a suitability. This review could include financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs. Depending on the type of background investigation required, the security process may take between 6 weeks to 12 months.



The agency may rescind the tentative offer, if the candidate is unable to obtain an interim clearance.



Reasonable Accommodation:

This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process you must contact the HC Specialist on the vacancy announcement at least seven business days before the closing date of this announcement to receive assistance. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Equal Employment Opportunity Policy:

The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this position, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire and supporting documents. If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may be excluded from further consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



You will be evaluated on the following Job elements required for the position:



JOB ELEMENTS: Those who meet the minimum level of experience and training for the screen-out element will then be evaluated in each of the following job elements/competencies required for this position:







Attention to Detail

Communication

Database Management Systems

Eye-Hand Coordination

Industrial Equipment Operation

Weights and Loads