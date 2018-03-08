Adventist Healthcare

Responsibilities

Summary

The Host/Hostesses is responsible for going to patient rooms and taking meal orders, preparing meals, and delivering meals to patients.

* Be able to use an iPad or Tablet for taking patient meal orders.

* Ability to accurately assemble and deliver patient food trays according to prescribed diet.

* Ability to respond quickly to patient needs.

* Ability to work with nurses and hospital staff to ensure patient satisfaction.

Qualifications

* Excellent communication and customer service skills.

* High School Diploma or equivalent.

* Must be highly self-directed, working in a time sensitive and fast-paced work environment.

* Candidate must be a team player with a positive attitude

* Previous hospital or restaurant customer service experience preferred.

* Proficiency in English a must. Bilingual in Spanish preferred.

