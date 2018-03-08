Adventist Healthcare

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Responsibilities

Summary

Perform a broad range of duties in preparing and serving food in a variety of food service environments; such as preparing hot food, cold food, salad items, and assisting in food preparation. The cook will assist in cleaning work areas, equipment, and utensils and may also assist in the setup, service and the collection of trash.

Responsibilities

* Work an assigned tray line position (will be cross-trained in all areas).

* Set up food service, kitchen, or prep area facilities and prepares areas for daily operations.

* Prepares or assists in the preparation of hot and cold meat and vegetable dishes, salads, sandwiches, simple bakery items, salad dressings, and other similar food items.

* Replenishes foods, dishes, and trays at serving stations.

* Attend training sessions to obtain knowledge of diet and menus.

* May serve a range of hot and cold food items from the steam tables.

*May operate cooking or bakery equipment as assigned.

Qualifications

* High school or GED

* Previous experiences as a cook in high production area.

* Hospital food service experience is helpful

* Food Handlers Certification helpful

