Adventist Healthcare

Handles all customer service calls in a timely and professional manner, evaluate patients accounts to answer questions or bring resolution to issues. To receive patient inquires and complaints and work to respond and complete tasks related to the inquiry or complaint. To correct information on the patients account according to the patient correspondence or phone call. To process return mail in a timely fashion and refer appropriate accounts to collections. To see patients when they visit the office.

Actions and attitude that contributes to the critical success factors of the organization (i.e. Best place to work, Most extraordinary experience, Superior outcomes, Financial success for reinvestment, A growing organization vital to the community, and Valued as a faith-based organization).

EDUCATION/TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

MUST SPEAK SPANISH

High School diploma or equivalent required.

Minimum of 2+ years medical office or related experience is required.

Good communication and listening skills.

Demonstrates leadership skills.

Ability to remain calm in stressful situations.

Keyboard, mathematical and data entry skills.

Organizational skills.

Basic computer skills in windows based applications

Work Schedule

9:30-5

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

