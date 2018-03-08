Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion and your experience as a Recreational Therapist to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Rockville, MD! Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Work Schedule

PRN (as needed) day shift; weekends required

Responsibilities

Evaluates, develops and implements treatment plans for inpatients.

Demonstrates the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the age of the patient.

Demonstrates accountability for professional growth.

Demonstrates effective patient care management.

Participates in performance improvement activities.

Maintains an environment conducive to patient care and patient/staff safety.

Performs principle duties and responsibilities in a manner consistent with the organization's mission, vision, values, and goals.

Develops hospital wide leisure, diversional, community re-entry and adaptive sports programming

Qualifications

Current Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist certification.

4-year degree (BS) from an accredited college focusing on TR.

Current AHA BLS for Healthcare Providers certification required prior to orientation.

Strong customer service skills.

Effective verbal and written communication skills in English.

Basic PC skills such as e-mail, internet and Microsoft Word.

Able to work independently in a multi-task environment.

Capacity to make critical judgments.

Prior experience in acute rehab.

