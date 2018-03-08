Adventist Healthcare

Bring your passion for Case Management and your experience as a Registered Nurse to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, where community still matters. Adventist HealthCare still remains as the largest provider of charity care and community benefit in Montgomery County. We are currently seeking a PRN RN Case Manager to work at our facility in Rockville, MD.

Qualified candidates will possess a minimum of a Bachelor's degree from an accredited program, licensure as an RN in the state of Maryland, current American Heart Association BLS/CPR certification and at least 3 years of recent case management experience in a rehab setting.

Work Schedule

PRN (as needed), day shift

