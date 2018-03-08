Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion and your experience as a Physical Therapist to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD! Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

We are CARF certified to offer comprehensive rehabilitation programs for traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, orthopedic injuries and surgeries, sports related injuries, work-related injuries, cardiopulmonary conditions and neurological disorders.

Work Schedule

Per Diem day shift, plus minimum of 2 weekend shifts per month

Qualifications

Bachelors degree from an accredited program

Licensure as a PT in the state of Maryland

Current American Heart Association BLS/CPR certification

At least 5 years of experience.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

