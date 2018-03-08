Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for nursing and your experience as a CNA to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD! As essential participants in the health care delivery system, Therapy Technicians assume roles in rehabilitation; in prevention, health maintenance, and programs that promote health, wellness, and fitness. Your services have a positive impact on a patient's quality of life. We are seeking a Therapy Technician to work as needed at our Rockville location. The Therapy Technician assists the therapists with treatment plans and works under the supervision of the therapy manager.

Qualified candidates will possess a minimum of a high school diploma or GED, licensure as CNA in the state of Maryland, current American Heart Association BLS/CPR certification and experience in a rehab setting.

Work Schedule

Part-time, 20 hours per week, Saturday and Sunday - 10 hour shifts

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare