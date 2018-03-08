Job Description

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Business Management, Accounting, or related field. A minimum of eight (8) years of progressively responsible program and/or project management experience in a large-scale organization is required. At least four (4) years of total experience working with public or private sector transportation/transit organization(s), with emphasis on capital program administration.

Experience in lieu of education will be considered if candidate can effectively demonstrate progressively responsible experience in program and/or project management experience in a large-scale organization is required. At least four (4) years of total experience working with public or private sector transportation/transit organization(s), with emphasis on capital program administration.

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

This position is responsible for planning, scheduling, managing, coordinating, and directing a broad range of capital projects and programs, linked to the organizational goals and responsibilities of the General Superintendent, Track & Structures. The incumbent will develop, analyze, monitor, and coordinate major capital infrastructure programs as well as preparing, coordinating, and monitoring the yearly fiscal capital budgets for the office of Track & Structures (TRST). The Capital Programs Manager exercises discretion and independent judgment in meeting overall objectives within general guidelines provided by the General Superintendent, TRST.



Performs wide range of project, program, and policy development functions, including conducting data analyses, framing recommendations and options for senior management consideration, develop detailed project and program plans, lead project and program implementation efforts, and assess impacts and results.

Prepares and develops budget forecasts, prepares budget accrual analyses and reports, and recommend fiscal adjustments as necessary in close coordination with respective departments reporting to the General Superintendent, TRST, the yearly fiscal operating and capital budgets, staffing levels, organizational configurations, and management objectives, goals, and programs.

Plans, develops, coordinates, and evaluates activities, programs, policies, and procedures within TRST’s capital programs. Develops, analyzes, monitors, and evaluates the organization's programs, goals, and objectives. Participates in the development of TRST’s performance goals, measures, and reports.

Represents the organization on various committees, task forces, and teams on matters related to TRST’s capital programs, as well as, interface with other organizations on issues related to capital prioritization and funding.

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

