Job Description

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate (GED) . Five (5) years of experience in bus operations work, customer service or emergency dispatch

Certification/Licensure

N/A

Preferred

Experience in a transit or emergency management related field.

A valid Driver’s License from the jurisdiction of residence.

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this class.

Job Summary/Duties:



This position is responsible for receiving, processing and coordination of communications between the Bus Operations Communication Center and operating units within the Washington Metropolitan area. This role receives information via radio/telephone relative to breakdowns, accidents and incidents, etc., and contacts the proper department and/or person for action. Duties include writing and producing detailed reports along with maintaining precise records.

Maintain two-way radio communications with Metro Bus Service Operations personnel, revenue/non-revenue operation and other radio equipped vehicles.

Dispatches and directs service trucks in an effort to respond to disabled buses.

Maintain immediate communications with divisional and mechanical departments relative to operating requirements.

Maintain current files of various operating records; completes daily reports of Metro Bus operations.

Ensure the clocks in Bus Central Operations Communication Center and the divisions are synchronized; maintain an hourly record of temperature, humidity and current weather conditions through the Weather Channel, observation and updates from Service Operation Managers.

Receive detention reports from Bus Operators and Service Operations Managers on accidents, disabled buses, sick and/or injured passengers, intoxicated and/or disorderly passengers, fare disputes, assaults, robberies and other occurrences. In accordance with operating procedures, dispatches Service Operations Managers, request Transit Police, local police/fire department or other related assistance.

Accurately records all events in the maintenance data base (Maximo) and prepares a detailed (#1 report) of all unusual accidents/incidents/occurrences as defined by Bus Central Control Operations Communication Center Management.

Record detour of routes caused by construction, fires, weather conditions, etc., as described by the Service Operations Manager. Coordinates with affected divisions as to the effective date and time buses will be returned to their regular routes. Maintain communications with jurisdictional police departments, constructions firms and other organizations as appropriate.

Coordinate shuttle service for Rail Operations Control Center (ROCC) due to unforeseen incidents or scheduled track repair.

Assist in the training of new employees at the discretion of Bus Operations Communication Center Management.

Provide instructions to bus operators in the absence of a Manager of Bus Service Operations

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job Descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.