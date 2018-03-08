Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

The Financial Aid Officer delivers administrative services to current and prospective students and their families regarding the financial aid process and procedures. S/he provides general and specific information and makes appropriate referrals regarding all aspects of student financial services. Reporting directly to the Associate Director for Counseling, the Financial Aid Officer has duties that include but are not limited to:

Coordinates the daily operations of the main information desk.

Greets and screens visitors and callers in a professional manner.

Provides general and specific information, making appropriate referrals on all aspects of student financial services.

Conducts a preliminary review and processing of financial aid applications.

Maintains all financial aid records.

Collaborates with a number of key stakeholders throughout the university such as the Office of the Registrar, Office of Student Accounts, and the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

Two-years of part-time or full-time work experience with counseling, customer service and/or administrative support

Experience with and knowledge of PC based administrative software

Team player with excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to take initiative and use independent judgment

High attention to detail with the ability to multitask and work under deadline pressures

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge of federal, state, and/or institutional financial aid programs rules and regulations

Experience with Ellucian's Banner, COGNOS, and/or Microsoft Office





