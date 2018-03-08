Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Editor/Writer - Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce

The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce is an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute affiliated with the Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy that studies the link between education, career qualifications, and workforce demands. The Center conducts research in three core areas with the goal of better aligning education and training with workforce and labor market demand: jobs, skills, and people.

The Senior Editor/Writer edits center publications and writes engaging and fast-moving narratives out of education and labor force data. S/he works closely with the Operations Director, the editorial and communications staff, research leads, and other key project stakeholders to polish and improve the overall writing of the Center's products. Reporting directly to the Research Director, the Senior Writer/Editor has duties that include but are not limited to:

Writes and edits numerous research projects simultaneously.

Works with teams of economists and research analysts to create and write long-form reports.

Works with contracted copy editors to review, edit and improve reports.

Reviews and reorganizes drafts, providing writing assistance, and rewrites portions of drafts.

Maintains style guide, proofreading reports and other writing projects in various stages of production.

Edits other materials related to reports, including press releases, video scripts, and blog posts.

Helps organize and participates in the process of writing, editing, and producing reports.

Keeps up with current issues in labor economics and higher education to accurately reflect those issues in publications, as needed.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in English, Journalism or a related field

3-5 years of editorial and writing experience, preferably working for the media, at a private company, or in a position that deals with economics, workplace issues, and/or postsecondary education and training issues

Excellent English language skills in editing and writing

Experience with Microsoft applications, Word, Power Point and Excel

Possess a strong work ethic, exhibit excellent time-management skills, highly detail-oriented and a self-starter

S trong communication and organizational skills with tact, firmness, and sound intuition when dealing with authors, analysts and others

trong communication and organizational skills with tact, firmness, and sound intuition when dealing with authors, analysts and others Strong attention to detail in reading written material as well as data, tables, and graphics

Knack for learning and understanding new concepts

Ability to think through data collection processes is a plus

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.