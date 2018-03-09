Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Executive Assistant - Office of the Senior Vice President for Research

The Office of the Senior Vice President for Research (OSVPR) advances and supports Georgetown University by fostering an inter-disciplinary, multi-institutional research environment that addresses complex, global issues affecting human health, security and sustainability. Our core mission is to create/foster the development of new core capabilities and technology platforms, develop new (often unconventional) partnerships, and experiment, foster and develop new research environment(s) that offer the opportunity to conduct highly-integrative research.



The Executive Assistant serves as the primary administrative support to the Senior Vice President (SVP), to include complex scheduling, meeting and event planning, and travel arrangements. S/he interacts with faculty and staff in the OSVPR and counterparts in offices University-wide, including the Office of the President, campus EVPs, COO, and VP and decanal offices. S/he also interacts frequently with representatives from external organizations, often with their executive offices, including national laboratories and international universities. Reporting to the Chief of Staff, the Executive Assistant has duties that include but are not limited to:

Scheduling and Meeting Planning

Maintains the complex schedule of the Senior Vice President.

Makes travel arrangements, develops, updates and maintains itineraries, and makes conference arrangements as needed.

Plans, coordinates, and sets up meetings to include materials, food service, and audio/visual.

Manages weekly “look-ahead” with SVP, Chief of Staff, and Senior Advisor as well as meeting plan and action items in order to keep SVP and office coordinated on all short term and long term work.

Provides scheduling, meeting support, and travel planning for the Chief of Staff, Senior Advisor, three faculty, and four staff members.

Monitors emails in the early morning prior to the workday, evenings, and weekends, attending to issues in cooperation with the Chief of Staff as necessary.

The OSVPR often provides assistance to both internal and external individuals who are working with us on strategic relationships and require meeting assistance, travel planning, or advice on internal GU procedures.

Communications and Office Management

Acts as the primary point of contact for the office and Senior Vice President.

Serves as the office manager for the three-person office, to include technology setup, maintenance and repair, purchasing and supplies, filing, facilities, and reception; and provides similar support for staff located off campus at 2115 Wisconsin Ave, 6th floor.

Receives and distributes daily mail.

Answers phones and receives visitors to the office.

Maintains correspondence files for the SVP and the office website.

Financial Assistance

Prepares expense reports.

Manages and reconciles over 10 ProCard accounts.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

5 years' experience serving a senior level executive

Proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Excellent organizational, communication, and writing skills

Strong attention to detail, a sense of urgency and the ability to prioritize and multitask

Strong analytical skills and the ability to understand a wide range of complex issues

Previous experience with Georgetown University policies, systems, and procedures a plus

Experience with website platforms (specifically Drupal or WordPress) preferred

