Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Digital Media Associate

The Digital Media Associate supports the promoting and protecting of the Georgetown University brand on a daily basis through digital communities on top tier social media channels and the website. S/he collaborates extensively with the Creative Services team and Office of Strategic Communications as a whole to strategically promote and protect the University. Reporting to the Director, Digital Engagement and Social Media, the Digital Media Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

Community Management/Engagement

Oversees the online community moderation including but not limited to: the official University Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, SnapChat and YouTube channels.

Promotes proactive community engagement by increasing positive interactions with key stakeholders online.

Monitors brand reputation on owned and earned media properties online.

Issues online escalation including real-time reporting on incidents and emerging crises.

Drafts posts for publication on various official University social media channels.

Provides analytics support and data visualization from University digital properties.

Manages digital content projects including social media activations of events, campaigns, and initiatives.

Keeps abreast of platform changes and updates, suggesting ways for Georgetown to maximize on those changes.

Creative Content Production

Creates and executes campaign ideas to increase engagement across social media platforms.

Works with Creative Services and Editorial team to identify ways to amplify content across digital channels.

Writes posts and marketing copies for web and social media.

Assists with administrative tasks related to student content producers.

Monitors and analyzes successful campaigns from competitor organizations or other successful brand accounts.

Crisis and Strategic Communications

Responds to and monitors social media during crises.

Analyzes data through social media analytics platforms to contextualize the crisis for senior leadership.

Manages or supports special projects as assigned.

Performs other tasks to support the Office of Communications and Creative Services as assigned.

Requirements

Bachelor's Degree

Two years working in a digital marketing or social media related role

Experience interacting with online communities and monitoring social media

Experience with marketing writing and knowledge of SEO best practices

Strong understanding of social media platforms and best practices

Strong interpersonal skills to work collaboratively across many departments

Ability to work flexible hours and respond in a timely and professional manner to inquiries from internal and external constituents

Understanding of digital measurement analytics platforms preferred

Working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign) preferred

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.