Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Marketing and Program Assistant, Continuing Legal Education - Georgetown University Law Center

Georgetown Law Continuing Legal Education (CLE) has an established tradition with more than 30 years of experience providing the legal community high quality programs. Our programs and products are developed with the profession's ever-changing needs in mind, while simultaneously meeting the mandatory CLE requirements of state bars. Located in the heart of the nation's capital, we feature the country's leading officials, judges, and practitioners as presenters.

The Marketing and Program Assistant oversees all customer service responsibilities within the Department of Academic Conferences and Continuing Legal Education. S/he provides marketing support for the Marketing Manager and manages the entire registration process for CLE programs. Reporting directly to the Marketing Manager, the Marketing and Program Assistant has duties that include but are not limited to:

Marketing and Business Development Support

Provides direct administrative support to the Marketing Manager that affects the success of both in-person and online CLE.

Assists with exhibitor and sponsor needs for in-person CLE programs, including, but not limited to: entering sponsors/exhibitors into event, invoicing sponsors/exhibitors/patrons, and providing general customer service for exhibitors/sponsors/patrons.

Assists with the development of marketing plans for in-person and online CLE programs.

Manages the social media efforts for the department including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Provides logistical assistance with the development of webinars, recording and editing conference videos and interviews that will be used for marketing purposes.

Handles the initial communication to new users and mailing list subscribers.

Provides marketing related administrative web support with oversight provided by the Marketing Manager, using WordPress, event, and Google Analytics.

Registration and Program Preparation

Manages the registration process for CLE programs, including sorting and coding incoming registrations on a daily basis and printing website registrations for processing.

Enters incoming check payments into spreadsheet for department's daily check log.

Processes registrations paid by purchase order and credit card payments via terminal/merchant account as a backup for the Business Operations Coordinator.

Works closely with the Program Attorneys and Program Coordinators to coordinate name badge and roster checking processes in preparation for CLE programs.

Ensures successful transition from Pivotal CRM to event or other future CRM as relates to merchant accounts activity by maintaining accurate records on both platforms.

Sets policies regarding scholarship awards in consultation with the Director of Programming and the Marketing Manager, consulting with Program Attorneys as needed regarding individual programs.

Collaborates with the Marketing Manager to interpret overall program analysis data in order to make informed planning decisions for future programs.

Database Management

Assists the Business Operations Manager and Marketing Manager in the management of the department's database/systems, additional event management and applicable software or web solutions.

Works with the Business Operations Manager and the Marketing Manager to manage, clean, and develop quality control systems for the data.

Regularly enters and updates mailing list requests in the database, assisting the Marketing Manager in any related marketing efforts regarding outreach to mailing list contacts.

Contributes to the continued development of the office manual for the database or other applicable software solutions.

Customer Service

Serves as the primary contact person and customer service representative for CLE department customers, visitors, students, faculty and staff.

Assists with communication surrounding receiving registrations, answering general and routine questions from customers and sponsors.

Assists CLE customers with responding to inquiries about online programs.

Manages calendars based on Executive Director and Director of Programming's needs.

Provides support for document review and preparation.

Provides support for product inquiries and all general inquiries.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Ability to work proficiently in CRM systems and event management systems

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with great attention to detail

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to relate well to persons in the legal profession

Ability to learn new technologies quickly

Ability to balance many tasks and projects at one time and to work well in a team environment

2 years' experience with customer service functions and CRM systems highly preferred

Event or hospitality experience is a plus

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.