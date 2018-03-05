The Math Department Chair provides leadership, coordination, and innovation in the assigned curricular area so that each student may derive maximum benefit from the continuing pursuit of the subject involved.



Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related educational services for students. Manages student behavior, assesses and evaluates student achievement, and modifies instructional activities, as required; carries out a variety of student monitoring and controls activities; performs related duties as required or assigned.

Positions covered by this specification serve general education classrooms. Classes taught may be single or multi-grade level, subject, skill or specialty oriented. Incumbents usually perform duties within a team or departmental setting, but may work independently in a unique teaching specialty. Some positions are assigned to science labs or industrial arts/technology or other education labs where greater than average monitoring is required in order to diminish the chance of accidental injury to students.



Continually assess student achievement and maintain appropriate assessment and evaluation documentation for institutional and individual reporting purposes

Plan and implement appropriate instructional and/or learning strategies and activities, including determination of appropriate kind and level of materials, provide appropriate learning experiences, manage allotted learning time to maximize student achievement, and utilize a variety of instructional materials and available multi-media and computer technology to enhance learning

Manage the behavior of learners in an instructional setting to ensure that the environment is conducive to the learning process, and assist and participate in management of student behavior in other parts of the school, center, school grounds, or work site

Coordinate instructional activities with other professional staff, both school and nonschool-based, as required, to maximize learning opportunities

Participate in in-service and professional development activities and staff meetings, as required or assigned

Continually communicate with students on instructional expectations to keep them informed of their progress in meeting those expectations; Communicate with parents through conferences and other means

Collaborate with other professionals (guidance counselors, librarians, etc.) to carry out schoolwide instructional or related activities as needed



DEPARTMENT CHAIR RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Implements the District's curriculum in cooperation with the appropriate subject area supervisor

* Assists the Principal in establishing departmental objectives and develops a plan for the implementation and evaluation of objectives and in interpretation of the instructional program to parents and the community; conducts departmental meetings and attends relevant School District and professional meetings as needed or required; assists department teachers in the handling of day-to-day activities and problems of instruction and acts as a resource person for teachers on curriculum; assumes responsibility for the ordering, inventory, and distribution of all departmental instructional materials; provides orientation and in-service training programs for departmental personnel; assists in identifying and utilizing community resources for the departmental program; advises the Principal on the department's budgetary needs

* Meets with other department heads to promote interdisciplinary programs

* Keeps informed on educational innovations and trends as they relate to departmental concerns

* Implements an ongoing program of curriculum evaluation in cooperation with the appropriate subject area supervisor

* Makes regular classroom visitations of departmental personnel, provides follow-up consultation, and submits requested status reports to the Principal; makes recommendations to the Principal with regard to departmental personnel

* Performs related work as required



A person in this position reports to the Principal and/or Assistant Principal

STATE REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have or be eligible for Virginia licensure with endorsement(s) required for teaching assignment(s).

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge of content, curriculum, methods, materials, and equipment of instructional specialty(ies) to which assigned; knowledge of pre-adolescent and adolescent growth and development; knowledge of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) curriculum related to assignments and School Division mission, goals, and organization; ability to apply knowledge of current research and theory to instructional programs; skill in the use of multi-media and computer technology to enhance learning; ability to plan and implement lessons based on Division and school objectives and the needs and abilities of students to whom assigned; ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with students, peers, administrators, and parents; skill in oral and written communications; excellent human relations skills.

DEPARTMENT CHAIR QUALIFICATIONS:

* Holds or is eligible for a Postgraduate Professional License in the Commonwealth of Virginia

* Has successful experience as a classroom teacher

* Has demonstrated the professional and personal characteristics necessary for working effectively with school personnel



PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit; use hands to touch and hold objects or instruments and to type; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch or bend, and may be required to lift up to approximately 15 pounds. Itinerant travel is required, and the employee is frequently required to change locations and adapt to multiple environments across schools, offices and home visits. Ability to drive and navigate to multiple locations occasionally within a single day is required.

