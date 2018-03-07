The Assistant Superintendent for Business and Financial Services is responsible for the organization, operation, and coordination of the business and financial services for the Loudoun County Public Schools. The Assistant Superintendent provides leadership for ongoing identification and implementation of best practices relating to business and financial services. Primary Responsibilities:· Oversees the operations of the Department of Business and Financial Services; · Provides financial reporting and control for the business affairs of the school division; Directs the timely and accurate preparation of financial and selected statistical reports for the financial management of funds of the school division and fulfills State, Federal, and other requirements necessary for the school system to qualify for all applicable funding; provides direction to assure the timely and accurate performance of the annual audit;· Manages the preparation of the Superintendent's and the School Board's recommended operating budgets and provides leadership and direction in the budget planning and development process; · Plans, directs, and coordinates the financial operation of the school division to ensure there is legal compliance with State, Federal, and local laws, as well as compliance with generally accepted accounting principles, school division policies, and school division regulations; · Analyzes business and financial policies and procedures for recommended and required improvements; · Provides and monitors a program of employee benefits, including health care, life insurance, retirement, and workers' compensation; administers the risk management program; directs the procurement of necessary items of equipment, services, instructional materials, and supplies used in the school division; · Coordinates and guides long and short-term planning relating to business and financial services; Monitors and interprets best practices promulgated by professional organizations such as the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the National Council on Governmental Accounting, the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, the Association of School Business Officials International, and the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, and incorporates the best practices, as appropriate into the operations of the department of Business and Financial Services;· Serves as liaison with the County Government, the State Department of Education, and the United States Department of Education on budget, financial reporting, revenue, and procurement policies;· Attends Board meetings and prepares reports for the School Board as the Superintendent may request; Performs related work as required and all other duties as directed by the Superintendent. Qualifications: Holds a Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university in Business Administration, Accounting, Public Administration or a closely related field. Master's degree and/or licensure as a Certified Public Accountant preferred. Certification as Administrator of School Finance and Operations by the Association of School Business Officials and/or Certification as a Public Finance Officer by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada preferred. Has considerable experience in fiscal management in a public school division or local government. Has successful experience that demonstrates a high level of reliability, strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and good judgment in financial matters. Knowledge of accounting and internal control, auditing, financial reporting, the budget process, the linkage of the budget to long term planning and assessment, revenue forecasting, retirement and benefits, procurement, risk management and policy in public school systems. Possesses the ability to work with and direct the staff of a business department, while collaborating with other departments in a large, rapidly growing, public school division. Organizational Relationships:The Assistant Superintendent for Business and Financial Services reports to the Division Superintendent and serves as a member of the Superintendent's Cabinet and Senior Staff. PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. This employee would operate in a professional office environment and maintain a work schedule to meet the demands of executive management. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, photocopiers, scanners and filing cabinets. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to see, talk and hear. This is largely a sedentary role; however the employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, and stoop, kneel, crouch orb end and may be required to lift up to approximately 25 pounds.