This position supports Loudoun County Public Schools efforts to protect the environment and maintain a safe and healthy working environment.

Loudoun County Public Schools has 93 schools and 8 support facilities. The Environmental Specialist will assist in managing compliance with regulatory requirements in a diverse number of environments, to include equipment and facility maintenance shops, administrative offices, commercial kitchens, instructional classrooms (including vocational and theater arts), educational laboratories, and athletic facilities.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Assist in identifying potentially hazardous materials (to include asbestos, lead, and radon) and oversee removal or abatement

* Manages indoor air quality to include investigating and resolving complaints/concerns involving indoor quality. Coordinates indoor environmental monitoring as needed

* Conducts monthly inspections of above ground storage tanks and maintains appropriate records/inspection logs

* Monitors the selection, purchase, storage and handling of hazardous chemicals and materials

* Manages the minimization and the disposal of hazardous waste generated at LCPS facilities

* Performs related work as required

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Holds a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science, or related field, and 5 years of experience or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Experience with facility maintenance worker and custodial operations

* Experience with Industrial Hygiene issue to include noise, indoor air quality, dust, and water testing and applicable consensus standards (American Industrial Hygiene Association and American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists)

* Ability to understand and apply federal and state regulations (Environmental Protection Agency and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality) concerning hazardous materials to include applicable asbestos (Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act) and lead (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) standards

* Knowledge of and ability to interpret environmental regulations governing the handling and disposal of hazardous materials in schools;

* Ability to conduct environmental inspections and testing

* Strong communication skills

* Must be comfortable working closely with consultants, regulatory agencies, and contractors

* Experience working in an educational environmental with school administrators, faculty and staff

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit, drive and walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects or tools; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stoop, kneel, crouch or bend and may be required to lift up to approximately 40 pounds. May be exposed to extreme temperatures and uneven terrain.

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIP:

The Environmental Specialist reports to the Environmental, Safety and Occupational Health Coordinator in Facilities Services.

