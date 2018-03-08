Perform as an H-1 laboratory technician, troubleshooting and modifying laboratory systems.

Essential Job Functions:

Troubleshoot and correct laboratory hardware anomalies.

Incorporate H-1 platform changes into viable laboratory changes for system testing.

Assist laboratory manager, engineers, and H-1 Test Engineers.

Fabricate cable assemblies to military specifications.

Perform preventative maintenance on avionics and weapons integration laboratory equipment.

Utilize Serena Problem Report (PR) database to status progress of tasks.

Specify, order, and configure H-1 laboratory parts and equipment.

Participate in scheduled and unscheduled hardware modifications and enhancements, to include use of good laboratory.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

High School graduate or equivalent with 4 years of relevant experience, or have completed Class A School for Aviation and have 2 years of relevant experience.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a clearance for the duration of employment.

Electricians or Aviation Electronic Technicians, or equivalent training.

Completed Class C School in electrical or electronic repair (36 months O-level electrical or avionics experience may be substituted for the Class C school).

A can-do anything attitude and strong teaming skills.

Demonstrated proficiency in avionic cable fabrication techniques.

Ability to work independently.

Competent using standard Microsoft Office products.

Must have a valid driver's license.

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of H-1 systems

