DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.

DCS is looking for a SharePoint Software Engineer!Work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Software Engineering Center to design and develop a web based organizational portal to fit the business needs of the organization. This includes the continued maintenance, improvements, upgrades and administrative responsibilities.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. citizenship is required.Bachelor's degree plus five (5) years of experience is required.Must be able to obtain and maintain a DoD Secret clearance.Experience in designing and developing SharePoint sites, webpages, forms, and workflows.Experience with Business Connectivity Services, Master Pages, Apps, Page Layouts, User Store, Web Parts, Windows Workflow Foundation, SharePoint Ribbon, etc.Understanding of Information Architecture.Experience with maintaining access restrictions based on role, needs and the state/phase of document.Experience with data storage, data management and data integrity.Experience with version control, configuration management and data management.Service oriented professionalism with excellent technical, interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills.Familiarity with ASP.NET, C#, PowerShell, XML, REST API and jQuery, JavaScript, HTML, CSS.