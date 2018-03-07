"Home is where the heart is." The Clinical Housing Department comprises several teams committed to supporting individuals, families, and communities with establishing and maintaining safe, decent, and affordable homes as a part of their whole health recovery journey. We aim not only to help people secure the material resource of housing, but also to develop a sense of home and belonging. Under the supervision of the Clinical Housing Manager, the Clinical Housing Coordinator provides collaborative, direct supportive services to a caseload of 25-40 program participants who are seeking stability in housing. The Coordinator also supports the Manager with providing some crisis response assistance and support coverage for the team. Qualifications: 1. Bachelors in a relevant field with a minimum or two years' experience working with homeless and/or residential services OR four year's relevant employment experience (without BA degree) 2. Prior experience working with young adults who have experienced vulnerable situations (e.g. housing insecurity, homelessness, poverty, limited networks of support, and addiction caused by mental illness and/or complex trauma) 3. Prior experience working with LGBTQ+ people and/or other individuals from historically marginalized communities Essential Duties and Responsibilities: -Support individuals and families facing homelessness in the District with navigating the Coordinated Assessment and Housing Placement (CAHP) processes and protocols. -Utilize various outreach and in-reach strategies to engage assigned program participants. -Conduct screenings and assessments consistent with CAHP (e.g., VI-SPDAT, SPDAT). Provide housing and income navigation assistance to support program participants with applying for eligible programs and benefits; securing stable, affordable, and safe housing; and establishing sustainable source of income. Candidates must pass a criminal background check and have a reliable vehicle and clean driving record, as much of the work is done in the community and with transporting consumers. To apply please send your resume and letter of interest to Ishan Heru at iheru@ccdc1.org.

