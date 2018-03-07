Responsible & fully accountable for the payroll & audit function of multiple mid to highly complex clients. Evaluates programming changes required for clients and partners directly with the programming team to test & implement required changes. Coordinates all incoming payroll data for assigned clients in conjunction with the Shared Services team. Responsible for scheduling and running the assigned client payrolls by following standard operating procedures. Maintains complete, accurate and timely employee records based on real time requests. Balance respective payrolls based on the COS year end calendar and remit all Third Party Remittances by defined due dates, complete all Year End balancing, filing & respective reporting.

Knowledge, Experience, and Skills: Required:

Minimum 2 years payroll processing experience

Strong PC experience, understanding of operating systems, ADP and MS Office

Education: Associates Degree at minimum (Bachelors’ Degree Preferred)

Experience: 3- 5 years’ experience with ADP (preferably with a non-profit organization)