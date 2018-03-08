DARCARS Automotive Group is a leader in the automotive industry. With our 40 years of business experience, 1,800 employees, dealerships throughout Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida we assist millions of customers with their car buying and servicing needs.

Front Office Coordinator

Reporting directly to the Executive Office, the front office coordinator is responsible for all front office activities. You will be an integral part in ensuring that our office operations run smoothly and are successful in supporting other business activities. You will need great communication skills and have the ability to carry out administrative duties with accuracy and speed. The goal is to ensure that office operations are efficient and add maximum value to the organization.

Roles and Responsibilities

Greet and announce all visitors

Provide communication support; handle incoming calls and direct as appropriate.

Dispatch concerned customer calls as appropriate

Maintain office services by organizing office operations and procedures; controlling correspondence; design and maintain office filing system

Oversee office services such as parking, plants, printers and cleaning

Manage office supply inventory and process supply order as needed

Manage the office catering and meeting requests, this includes all technology needs for meetings

Collaborate with the executive team to create and implement new office policies and procedures

Act as the main point of contact for building management

Occasionally assist with projects and events

Qualifications

Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with staff, external partners and customers Expert level written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability • Highly resourceful team-player, with the ability to also work independently

Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Demonstrated ability to show initiative and “think outside the box”

Education and Experience Requirements

• Bachelor's degree required

• 1+ Years of experience

• Proficient in excel

This is a full-time position, hours of work are Monday through Friday 8:00am-5:00pm

Welcoming all resumes and letters of interest at smorash@darcars.com

Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE)

Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran (M/F/D/V)

Drug Free Workplace (DFW)

WP