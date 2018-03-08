Product Manager
- The Washington Post
- Washington D.C.
- Mar 08, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- JR-90269719-1
- Management
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Do innovation and creating game-changing technology drive you? Always thinking about how to improve user experience? Love working on products that serve a big-picture purpose? Enjoy working with both techies and non-techies in a whirlwind professional environment where the stakes are high?
Arc Publishing, the SaaS CMS company inside of the Washington Post, is looking for a product owner to collaborate with our clients as they make the transition to Arc, and help them imagine, build, and launch innovative websites and news products. This candidate will have a history of bringing digital products to market, solid business acumen, clear written and verbal communications skills, and a history of hitting deadlines while delivering excellent products to users.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with external clients and internal development team to migrate and launch sites on top of the Arc platform
- Work directly with our distributed content partners to ensure the Post's immersive storytelling is maintained even when hosted somewhere else
- Coordinate and collaborate with news editors to ensure that the product feature sets are aligned with news editorial plans and strategies
- Assist with all aspects of the product lifecycle, including strategy, product requirements definition, design, competitive research, forecasting, launch plans, testing, and future enhancements
- Establish self as subject-matter expert on Arc products, best practices, competition and the latest industry trends
- Monitor and analyze key performance metrics as well as identify and measure the impact of new features. Regularly track product performance and success metrics, and report them to stakeholders
Requirements:
- 3-5 years of digital and/or mobile product management experience.
- Ability to communicate cross-functionally among editorial, sales, technical and executive teams, explaining complex systems or concepts in appropriate terminology for stakeholders
- Several years of client-facing experience, either in a consulting or sales role
- Experience analyzing customer feedback, user research, and performance data to guide product feature development
- Strong analytical skills a must with experience in setting key performance indicators, goal-metrics and reporting
- Bachelor's degree required