Do innovation and creating game-changing technology drive you? Always thinking about how to improve user experience? Love working on products that serve a big-picture purpose? Enjoy working with both techies and non-techies in a whirlwind professional environment where the stakes are high?



Arc Publishing, the SaaS CMS company inside of the Washington Post, is looking for a product owner to collaborate with our clients as they make the transition to Arc, and help them imagine, build, and launch innovative websites and news products. This candidate will have a history of bringing digital products to market, solid business acumen, clear written and verbal communications skills, and a history of hitting deadlines while delivering excellent products to users.



Responsibilities:

Collaborate with external clients and internal development team to migrate and launch sites on top of the Arc platform

Work directly with our distributed content partners to ensure the Post's immersive storytelling is maintained even when hosted somewhere else

Coordinate and collaborate with news editors to ensure that the product feature sets are aligned with news editorial plans and strategies

Assist with all aspects of the product lifecycle, including strategy, product requirements definition, design, competitive research, forecasting, launch plans, testing, and future enhancements

Establish self as subject-matter expert on Arc products, best practices, competition and the latest industry trends

Monitor and analyze key performance metrics as well as identify and measure the impact of new features. Regularly track product performance and success metrics, and report them to stakeholders



Requirements: