THIS IS A FULL-TIME CONTRACT ROLE

The WP BrandStudio Program Manager plays a central role in the implementation of The Washington Post's native advertising solutions across all platforms including desktop and mobile web, print, and Washington Post mobile apps. This role will primarily focus on implementing and managing all custom native advertising solutions and providing efficient service for all advertising teams. In addition, the successful candidate will collaborate extensively with Sales, Editorial, Custom Content, Events, Marketing, Ad Operations, Production and Design to execute unique and innovative native advertising programs as well as find new ways to extend the Washington Post brand.

Responsibilities include:

Serves as project manager coordinating assets, timelines, approvals, needs, etc with WP BrandStudio editorial, design, development, video production and all 3rd party content and service partners

Establishes and manages project timelines throughout the campaign

Coordinates with the Sales, Ad Operations and Client Services teams to implement custom native advertising solutions across all platforms

Serves as the main point-of-contact with client and agency leads and oversees all communication

Works with social media team to implement, monitor, and optimize of social media campaigns to engage readers and drive them to native content across washingtonpost.com digital platforms

Works with performance management team to monitor traffic, engagement and promotion metrics on a per-campaign basis and provide progress reports to clients

Requirements: