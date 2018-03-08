Program Manager - Branded Content
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- New York City
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269727
- Function
- Management, Program Manager
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
THIS IS A FULL-TIME CONTRACT ROLE
The WP BrandStudio Program Manager plays a central role in the implementation of The Washington Post's native advertising solutions across all platforms including desktop and mobile web, print, and Washington Post mobile apps. This role will primarily focus on implementing and managing all custom native advertising solutions and providing efficient service for all advertising teams. In addition, the successful candidate will collaborate extensively with Sales, Editorial, Custom Content, Events, Marketing, Ad Operations, Production and Design to execute unique and innovative native advertising programs as well as find new ways to extend the Washington Post brand.
Responsibilities include:
- Serves as project manager coordinating assets, timelines, approvals, needs, etc with WP BrandStudio editorial, design, development, video production and all 3rd party content and service partners
- Establishes and manages project timelines throughout the campaign
- Coordinates with the Sales, Ad Operations and Client Services teams to implement custom native advertising solutions across all platforms
- Serves as the main point-of-contact with client and agency leads and oversees all communication
- Works with social media team to implement, monitor, and optimize of social media campaigns to engage readers and drive them to native content across washingtonpost.com digital platforms
- Works with performance management team to monitor traffic, engagement and promotion metrics on a per-campaign basis and provide progress reports to clients
Requirements:
- Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree
- Strong organization and time management skills (Project management experience a plus)
- Prior experience producing native advertising content and/or campaigns a plus
- Understanding of digital media and advertising industries (Agency and/or publisher experience a plus)
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects in busy environment
- Excellent oral and written communication skills necessary, with strong presentation skills a plus
- Capable of working proactively with multiple departments to achieve results
- Proficiency in PowerPoint, MS Word and Excel a must