PROGRAM MANAGER, SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, GLOBAL FISHERIES AND AQUACULTURE PROGRAM

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Program Manager, Social Responsibility, will support CI’s efforts to advance global commitments to social responsibility in the seafood sector and will further support a range of programmatic needs and initiatives in CI’s Global Fisheries and Aquaculture Program. S/he joins a growing fisheries and aquaculture team in CI’s Center for Oceans and will work closely with a range of partners and divisions at CI, including the Center for Environmental Leadership in Business (CELB), the Moore Science Center, and CI’s diverse and vibrant field programs in the Asia-Pacific, Americas, and Africa regions.

S/he plays a key and visible role in leading the delivery of social responsibility initiatives in the seafood sector, working to: (1) Catalyze organizations toward collective action on social responsibility; (2) Engage private sector partners and seafood businesses to implement social responsibility into business practices; and (3) Support the integration of social responsibility into improvement projects. Additionally, the Program Manager will support the Global Fisheries and Aquaculture Program’s diverse conservation initiatives in coastal community fisheries, Pacific tuna, and sustainable aquaculture - supporting program growth and organizational effectiveness, including project implementation, internal and external communications, development and fundraising, and other tasks.

S/he continuously represents CI to engage and influence key external stakeholders including government officials, NGOs, donors, and other parties critical to program success. As appropriate, s/he builds and leverages strategic alliances with NGOs, businesses, or other entities that can further CI’s mission.

This is a one-year fixed-term position.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead the delivery of social responsibility initiatives in the seafood sector, including: Catalyze partners toward collective action on social responsibility, building on CI’s 3+ years of thought leadership in this area and existing community of practice of key influencers and partners. Engage private sector partners and seafood businesses to implement social responsibility into business practices using the Monterey Framework for social responsibility. Support the integration of social responsibility into improvement projects.

Support the implementation of CI’s Global Fisheries and Aquaculture Program (“Blue Production”) strategy, objectives, work plans and impact metrics.

Support the Global Fisheries and Aquaculture Program’s diverse conservation initiatives in coastal community fisheries, Pacific tuna, and sustainable aquaculture, catalyzing program growth and organizational effectiveness, through supporting project implementation, internal and external communications, development and fundraising, and other tasks.

Together with Center for Oceans leadership and CI development staff, support fundraising efforts for the program.

Oversee reporting to donors to ensure it accurately reflects the work completed for the support offered.

Provide support to leadership in strategic planning, partner engagement, and Center for Oceans program priorities, and work closely with the Center for Environmental Leadership in Business (CELB), the Moore Science Center and CI’s field programs.

Represent CI at key conferences and meetings, and advance and influence stakeholder understanding and support through the development of proactive communication materials, publications and other outreach products.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Typical office environment.

Local and/or international travel of 25% or more, sometimes in difficult travel conditions.

Ability to work in remote locations or under difficult working conditions.

Flexibility in work schedule in order to accommodate time differences amongst HQ, regions and field program offices.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Undergraduate level studies and 3-5 years or more related experience.

Program or project management experience, preferably in social dimensions of conservation, including (but not limited to) human rights, gender equality, socioeconomic development, or food security.

Ability to work with diverse teams across many regions of the world and engage staff who are not direct reports in carrying out program strategies and objectives.

Demonstrated ability to function as an agent of change, to support strategy implementation, and effectively manage programs.

Clear passion for achieving human well-being through biodiversity conservation, highly desired.

Ability to inspire colleagues and partners to engage in successfully launching this new global program.

Demonstrated ability to manage complex projects or initiatives involving multiple internal and external stakeholders.

Superb oral and written communication skills.

Global understanding of marine conservation and/or socioeconomic development issues.

Experience designing, building and/or carrying out on-the-ground conservation and/or development programs.

Excellent technical and analytical skills, including demonstrated experience in project management.

Demonstrated organizational and time management skills, with proven ability to turn vision and strategies into outcomes.

Outstanding people management skills, including 2+ years of experience working in high functioning, multi-disciplinary teams.

A record of success partnering with, and influencing, key stakeholders and building strong partnerships across public and private sectors and civil society.

Proven ability to prioritize and meet deadlines. Adept at working in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities with limited supervision.

Preferred

Advanced degree strongly preferred.

Fluency in English required; proficiency in Spanish or Bahasa Indonesia desired.

