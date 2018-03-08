Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and state and local governments. Westat's research, technical, and administrative staff of more than 2,000 is located at our headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC and across several regional offices throughout the United States.

Job Summary

Westat is seeking an entry-level software developer to work in web and smartphone applications at our downtown Atlanta office. Westat's downtown Atlanta office is home to an interdisciplinary team of software developers and data scientists that work in high-technology transportation data collection, processing and visualization projects. Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, this office is easily accessible by MARTA and within walking distance of the Fairlie-Poplar historic district.



Job Responsibilities

· Creating, maintaining and updating enterprise class code that meets quality tests and project requirements. · Participating in peer review of technical output. · Providing timely solutions to issues. · Working in an Agile environment with continuous integration.

Job Requirements

· A bachelor's degree in computer science or related field.· Proficiency with either C# or JVM-language (Java, Scala or Kotlin) application development.· Working knowledge of Javascript and relational databases (PostgreSQL is a plus).

· This position is not eligible for employment visa sponsorship.





Candidates should have technical competence in software engineering, design, implementation and testing, and be familiar with distributed version control systems. Experience with CSS, jQuery, XML, HTML5, and modern front-end frameworks like jquerry UI and ReactJS as well as experience with either native or cross platform smartphone application development is preferred.