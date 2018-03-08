The Accounting Policy and External Reporting Group is responsible for establishing accounting policy for the Company and preparing external financial reports. We are seeking an Accounting Policy and External Reporting Professional to assist with the external financial reporting matters for the Company. The incumbent will support the preparation, analysis and filing of the Freddie Mac’s financial results. This role requires collaboration with business partners, as well as other members of the Accounting Policy and External Reporting team.

Responsibilities include:

* Support the preparation of the Company's external financial reports (i.e., 10-Ks and 10-Qs).o Prepare and distribute accurate and complete data requests to data providers in a timely manner.o Aggregate financial information provided by data providers for disclosure in the Company's external financial reports.o Engage regularly with the data providers in order to request and/or obtain further clarification on financial information.o Assist with creating new disclosures as needed.* Develop and maintain the integrity of the financial reporting processes and controls in accordance with Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) requirements.* Explain results and controls to multiple review parties, such as Internal and External Audit groups.* Prepare ad-hoc requests as needed.* 2 to 4 years of experience in an accounting-related field* Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance or related degree* Certified Public Accountant (CPA)* Familiarity with Workiva's WDesk software* Ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines* Effective interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively in a team environment* Strong written and verbal communication skills* Ability to understand issues and aggregate information* Strong attention to detail and strong analytical skillsToday, Freddie Mac makes home possible for one in four home borrowers and is one of the largest sources of financing for multifamily housing. Join our smart, creative and dedicated team and you'll do important work for the housing finance system and make a difference in the lives of others.