Daon Trusted Identity Services (DTIS) is a joint venture of Daon, Inc. and the American Association of Airport Executives which is the leading provider of enrollment, identity assurance and identity management software and services. We deliver proven identification and verification software based solutions to governments, enterprises and system integrators enabling them to rapidly deploy mission critical identity management systems frequently using biometrics technology. DTIS is looking for a full-time Customer Support Center Manager. This position will report directly to the Senior Director, Business Operations, and will be responsible for ensuring that all customer service SLA’s are met or exceeded.

Primary duties and responsibilities:

Supervise customer support representatives (CSR’s)

Work with HR on CSR related issues; attendance, time off etc.

Track and implement CSR attendance

Ensuring that the call center is appropriately staffed

Monitor call center metrics and provide weekly reports on SLA’s

Identify and develop opportunities for improvement

Work with business development, operational, and technology teams to provide user experience feedback and improvement strategies

Create and implement CSR training plan

Oversee CSR quality – listening/rating customer calls and setting KPI’s

Ensure CSR’s are prepared for new programs, program enhancements etc.

Implement employee engagement plan for CSR’s – this includes a monthly meetings

Develop standardized documentation plan on processes and procedures

Collaborate with operations staff to create customized/dedicated customer support plans as needed

Provide executive staff with customer feedback

POC for customer complaints and escalations

Utilize call center software to maximize call center efficiencies

Education, prior work experience, and specialized skills and knowledge: