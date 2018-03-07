The National Association of Schools of Music, a not-for-profit specialized accrediting association founded in 1924, headquartered in Reston, VA, is seeking a full-time (9-5, M-F) staff member. This employee will hold consistent responsibilities and duties with and among all organizations and operating entities managed by the National Office for Arts Accreditation.

The Association employs fourteen staff members in a non-smoking, studious, and busy office. Attire is business professional. The National Office is within walking distance to the Metro.

Daily responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Create, design, layout, develop, disseminate, and post; write and edit; and maintain digital content and print publications, materials for meetings and events, and notices and broadcast correspondence

Ensure consistency among all digital content and published materials

Manage, monitor, and maintain a content-rich WordPress site

Attributes desired:

Unwavering integrity; disciplined dedication; deep intelligence and a keen intellect; desire to serve and contribute; cordial and welcoming demeanor; curiosity and a passion for learning; ability to maintain information as confidential.

Skills required:

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

Advanced editing and proofreading skills

Demonstrated ability to understand and work with and in complex systems

Exceptional organizational abilities

Proven ability to handle multiple priorities and meet deadlines

Meticulous attention to detail

Ability to work successfully both independently and in teams

Ability to create professional and text-rich Web-based materials, documents, publications, and other communications

Advanced knowledge of and demonstrated experience with Microsoft Office, Adobe Acrobat, Adobe InDesign, and Mac operating systems

Functional knowledge of Web technologies (such as HTML), database (such as FileMaker)/content management systems within WordPress, and communications systems (such as MailChimp)

Necessary Qualifications:

An undergraduate degree is required. A degree in the fine and/or performing arts is strongly preferred. At least 3 years of post-collegiate professional experience is required.

Compensation/Benefits:

Salary is commensurate with experience. Comprehensive benefits package includes selected paid holidays; paid vacation; health, dental, vision, and disability insurance (as eligible); employer-sponsored 403(b) savings plan.

Application Process:

To be considered for this position, please email the documents outlined below in one PDF-formatted file using your full name as the file name to CPCNOAA2018@gmail.com. Please include CPC in the email’s subject line.

A formal cover letter which describes in detail your capacity to address duties and responsibilities; and speaks to your attributes and skills.

A resume outlining your educational experience including degree(s) earned, and your professional experience including names of employers and dates of employment. Please include 3-5 professional references.

Two one-page writing samples which demonstrate your written and verbal communication skills.

Incomplete applications cannot be considered.