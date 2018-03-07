Manager III - Solid Waste Services

Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection

Rockville, Maryland

$75,934 - $138,790

The mission of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is to enhance the quality of life in our community by protecting and improving Montgomery County's air, water and land in a sustainable way while fostering smart growth, a thriving economy and healthy communities. DEP is seeking an experienced individual to lead the Northern Operations and Strategic Planning Section. The Manager III is responsible for the overall management of the following operations and functions: Project Manager for the Agreements with the Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority (“Authority”) and Intergovernmental Agreement with the Maryland Environmental Service (MES), monitoring of operations at the County’s Resource Recovery Facility (RRF; the County’s waste-to-energy facility) and Composting Facility(ies), technical studies (to include environmental impact monitoring of solid waste operations related to these facilities) and solid waste system-wide planning studies (to include the 10-Year Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan). The successful candidate will have a proven ability to work on tight deadlines with conflicting schedules, to coordinate and collaborate with a wide range of stakeholders to carefully analyze a wide range of data and to make formal recommendations about issues which may have significant political, legal, and fiscal implications.

Primary functions of this position include:

• Project Manager for the County’s Agreements with the Authority, MES and the Sugarloaf Citizens’ Association (SCA), to include coordination across the Division on change orders, Intergovernmental Agreements, and Task Order contracts and agreement amendments issued by or on behalf of the County. This includes budget management for all Cost Centers assigned to the Northern Operations Section of the Division of Solid Waste Services (DSWS) and ensuring compliance with the Dickerson Solid Waste Facilities Master Plan (DSWFMP)

• Monitor day-to-day operations and performance of the RRF, to include monitoring performance of the contractor responsible for RRF operations; and manage (in coordination with the Authority) planning for future needs at the RRF and contracting relationships to support the County’s solid waste needs. Monitoring of performance includes all environmental performance including both RRF emissions and ambient environmental media impact monitoring in accordance with the DSWFMP, as well as operational efficiency and compliance with Service and Waste Disposal Agreements performance standards.

• Monitor day-to-day operations and performance of the Composting Facility(ies) and supporting yard trim operations at the Transfer Station, including monitoring rail and truck transportation of compost materials to the Composting Facility(ies) and outbound truck traffic from the facilities as well as composting related activities stipulated in the DSWFMP. This duty also includes planning for future needs and opportunities for greater efficiencies and technology/product solutions that support effective sustainable materials management.

• Manage and conduct planning studies and projects designed to ensure sustainable and improved operations of the County’s integrated solid waste management system, to include updating the 10-Year Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan.

• Participation on technical and professional committees, providing advisory guidance to County officials on technical and environmental issues, and conducting analysis of impact of proposed regulatory or legislative changes on County operations and maintaining positive and effective relationships with the Dickerson Area Facilities Infrastructure Group (DAFIG) and SCA and the general public.

• Prepare, oversee the preparation of, or provide review for documents and presentations for use within the government, presentations to the public, and responses to correspondence.

• Provide supervision of the Northern Operations and Strategic Planning Section team including performance management and planning. Will supervise four professional staff.

If selected for consideration for this position, you may be required to provide evidence that you possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities indicated on your resume. In addition, a second interview may be required. You may also be required to provide a writing sample.

A complete job summary is available in the full advertisement.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience: Five (5) years of progressively responsible professional management experience in solid waste services management.

Education: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree

Equivalency: An equivalent combination of education and experience may be substituted.

Driver’s License: Possession and maintenance at all times of a valid Class "C" (or equivalent) driver’s license from the applicant's state of residence.

All resume submissions must address the preferred criteria for the position which are located in the full advertisement. You also may be required to provide a writing sample.

Recruitment is scheduled to close on: March 31, 2018.

To view the complete job announcement and to apply, please visit our website at http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/hr/recruitment/applynow.html

and then click on “Apply Now." Click “Search Jobs” and see the full job description under the “Managerial/Executive” category IRC30436

Interested candidates must create an account in order to submit a resume.

eoe